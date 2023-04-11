Drive-By Truckers Announce ‘The Complete Dirty South’ Reissue

Drive-By Truckers will release a reissue of their classic 2004 album, The Dirty South.

The Complete Dirty South will arrive on June 16 re-sequenced and expanded to present the band's initially proposed 17-song track listing. The collection includes three bonus tracks that were left off the original album, plus four remixed songs, two of which feature newly updated vocals.

The remastered set also includes a 32-page book with original and new liner notes written by the band's Patterson Hood, track-by-track descriptions of the songs by singers, songwriters and guitarists Hood, Mike Cooley and Jason Isbell, and never-before-seen photos and updated artwork by Wes Freed.

Ahead of the release, a remixed and remastered version of "Puttin' People on the Moon" featuring new vocals is available below.

"When we were given the opportunity to do a 'Directors Cut' version of what many consider to be our masterpiece, I wanted to take another stab at that vocal and nailed what I believe to be a definitive version of it in one take," Hood explained in a press release. "One that truly captures the inherent anger and despair of the song as written and played by the band."

You can see the track listing for the updated Dirty South below.

The Complete Dirty South will be available digitally, as well as on a double CD and a two-LP format pressed on "Reposado" color vinyl. A limited edition "Whiskey" color vinyl, which can be preordered now, includes a lithograph autographed by band members Hood, Cooley, Isbell, Shonna Tucker and Brad Morgan.

"A lot has happened in the nearly 20 years since The Dirty South was released," Hood noted. "All of these years later, it is still considered one of our best albums. ... This version finally allows it to be heard and seen the way we had always hoped and intended."

Drive-By Truckers, 'The Complete Dirty South,' Track Listing

1. "Where the Devil Don't Stay"

2. "Tornadoes"

3. "The Day John Henry Died"

4. "Puttin' People on the Moon" (remixed & featuring new vocals)

5. "Goode’s Field Road" (remixed)

6. "Carl Perkins' Cadillac"

7. "TVA"

8. "The Sands of Iwo Jima" (remixed & featuring new vocals)

9. "Danko/Manuel"

10. "The Boys From Alabama"

11. "The Buford Stick"

12. "Never Gonna Change"

13. "Cottonseed"

14. "The Great Car Dealer War" (remixed)

15. "Daddy's Cup"

16. "Lookout Mountain"

17. "Goddamn Lonely Love"