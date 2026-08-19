How Ozzy Osbourne Inspired a Song on Down’s New ‘Volume V’ Album

Down's long-awaited new album will feature a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and a collaboration with King Diamond.

Volume 5 - which is due in stores on Nov. 20 - will be the band's first full-length album since 2007's Down III: Over the Under, and their first release since the Down IV - Part II EP in 2014.

The New Orleans-based supergroup includes Pantera singer Phil Anselmo, Corrosion of Conformity guitarist Pepper Keenan, drummer Jimmy Bower and Crowbar guitarist and bassist Kirk Windstein and Pat Bruders.

“We were all excited about this,” Anselmo explains in a press release announcing Volume V. “There was a sense of lightness in the air. Everyone’s attitude was positive. There was more focus than ever. It just felt fresh again. Each one of us was individually striving for something, and I believe we achieved what we wanted to achieve. The record is a journey. It’s classic DOWN, but it’s also unique.”

The singer is particularly excited about "Twice-Told Tales," the album's closing track. “It’s a conglomerate of tight riffs and blues rock mixed with the diligence of classic metal,” “It’s an important song to us. I could feel Ozzy Osbourne’s influence on me in the strangest way.” ("Twice-Told Tales" is preceded by a song named "Ozz" on Volume V.)

King Diamond duets with Anselmo on a song called, appropriately enough, "Merciful Fate." The song also features Diamond's wife Livia Zita.

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You can see the video for the first single "Blood Oath" below, in addition to checking out the album art and full track list. Down is currently on tour, you can find their complete itinerary below.

Anselmo has been touring with a reconfigured Pantera in recent years. Keenan is having a particularly busy 2026, as Corrosion of Conformity released their excellent double album Good God / Baad Man in April.

Watch Down Perform 'Blood Oath'

Down, Volume V Track List

1. "The Myth"

2. "Merciful Fate" (featuring King Diamond)

3. "Turn Out the Light"

4. "The Message"

5. "Causeway Grief"

6. "Blood Oath"

7. "They Walk the Night"

8. "They Came From Dust"

9. "Ozz"

10. "Twice-Told Tales"

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Down, Helmet, Spirit in the Room 2026 Tour Dates:

8/19/2026 House Of Blues – Cleveland, OH

8/20/2026 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

8/22/2026 Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

8/23/2026 History – Toronto, ON

8/25/2026 Mtellus – Montreal, QC

8/26/2026 The Palladium – Worcester, MA

Berzerkus Fest w/ Lamb Of God, Black Label Society + More:

8/28/2026 The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain – Scranton, PA *

8/29/2026 Northwell @ Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

Down, Helmet, Spirit in the Room:

8/30/2026 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

9/01/2026 Bogart's – Cincinnati, OH

9/02/2026 Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL

9/04/2026 Mystic Lake Amphitheater – Shakopee, MN * w/ Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies

Down 2026 Festival Appearances:

10/03/2026 Aftershock – Sacramento, CA

10/24/2026 Sick New World Texas – Fort Worth, TX

12/05/2026 Decibel Metal And Beer Fest – Denver, CO