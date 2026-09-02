The Doors will release a new live album later this year.

The band's two surviving members, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, supervised the upcoming Unbound and Dangerous with the band's longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick.

You can hear "When the Music's Over" from the new set below.

Listen to the Doors' 'When the Music's Over (Live, 1970)'

The set will be released on Oct. 23, and features concert performances culled from the Doors' 1970 Roadhouse Blues tour.

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The 16-track album will be available on CD and as a 2-LP set on translucent red vinyl.

Rhino doors unbound and dangerous package

Unbound and Dangerous will also be available digitally from all DSPs and as a Blu-ray with Botnick's new Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo (192/24) mixes.

What's on the Doors' 'Unbound and Dangerous'

The upcoming Unbound and Dangerous collects tracks from the Doors' 1970 Roadhouse Blues tour, which began shortly after the release of the band's fifth album, Morrison Hotel, in February.

Densmore and Krieger, along with the band's keyboardist Ray Manzarek (who died in 2013) and singer Jim Morrison (who died in 1971), recorded several shows on the tour, resulting in the Top 10 concert LP, Absolutely Live, in July 1970.

Most of the songs on Unbound and Dangerous were recorded during stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

One song, "Soul Kitchen," comes from a 1969 performance at Hollywood's Aquarius Theatre. (In addition to Absolutely Live, recordings from the tour have appeared on other live albums over the decades.)

You can see the track listing for the Doors' Unbound and Dangerous below.

What Do the Surviving Doors Have to Say About the Band's New Live Album?

"I knew Jim was 'dangerous' from the beginning," Densmore noted in a press release announcing the album. "Talented and dangerous."

"He seemed to want to challenge everything. Then there were his words. That's what seduced me ... those words were about freedom. Freedom of speech, freedom to be free. He wanted to free us all. What a gift. This live album captures that wild spirit."

"I'm not sure why the Doors were considered dangerous," added Krieger. "It was the '60s, man, anything goes, and we didn't really think of Jim as being dangerous.

"Once the Kennedys were gone and Vietnam was happening, that was the danger, not the Doors. The closest we came to being dangerous was in Miami or in Cleveland when the audience went crazy."

"Dangerous equates to excitement," said Botnick. "The fans came in the thousands to Doors concerts looking for danger and excitement. Jim was always reading the room and knew how far to push the envelope ... there was always, 'Will he do something really dangerous?'"

The Doors, 'Unbound and Dangerous' Track Listing

Introduction

“Dead Cats, Dead Rats”

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

“When The Music’s Over”

“Roadhouse Blues”

“Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

“Back Door Man”

“Five To One”

“Build Me A Woman”

“Petition The Lawd”

“Light My Fire”

“Crawling King Snake”

“Soul Kitchen”

“Bring Out Your Dead”

“The End”

“Thank You And Good Night”