A 60th-anniversary edition of the Doors' self-titled 1967 debut album will be released next year.

The Doors (60th Anniversary Edition) will be available on two CDs and digitally on Jan. 8, almost 60 years from the album's original release on Jan. 4, 1967.

The set will include previously unreleased working tapes from the band's 1966 recording session.

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The band recorded their debut in August and September 1966 at Hollywood's Sunset Sound and released it on Jan. 4, 1967. The single "Break On Through (To the Other Side)" preceded the LP's release and failed to reach the Top 100.

Guy Webster Courtesy of the Guy Webster Archive the doors 1966

Their next single, "Light My Fire," however, reached No. 1 after its April release. That sent The Doors up the chart, where it peaked at No. 2. The album was recently certified as five-times platinum.

What Is on the 60th Anniversary Edition of the Doors' Debut Album?

The album's upcoming 60th-anniversary edition features the original 11-track album, including the classic songs "Break On Through (To The Other Side)," "The Crystal Ship," "Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)," "Light My Fire" and "The End."

The second disc features session recordings that trace the evolution of "Moonlight Drive," "Indian Summer" and "I Looked at You" across multiple takes. "I Looked at You" is previously unreleased, while "Moonlight Drive" and "Indian Summer" are appearing on CD for the first time.

The set's track listing is below.

Rhino doors debut reissue

In addition to the two-CD version, The Doors (60th Anniversary Edition) will also be available on reel-to-reel.

A limited-edition picture disc featuring original album artwork and a "Light My Fire" 10-inch single will also be available in January.

The Doors, 'The Doors (60th Anniversary Edition)' Track Listing

2CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

“Soul Kitchen”

“The Crystal Ship”

“Twentieth Century Fox”

“Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

“Light My Fire”

“Back Door Man”

“I Looked At You”

“End Of The Night”

“Take It As It Comes”

“The End”

Disc Two: 1966 Sessions

“Moonlight Drive”

Take 1 – Complete

Take 2 – False Start

Take 3 – False Start

Take 4 – Incomplete

Take 5 – Incomplete

Take 6 – False Start

Take 7 – Complete

Take 8 – Long False Start

Take 9 – Long False Start

Take 10 – False Start

Take 11 – False Start

Take 12 – False Start

Take 13 – False Start

Take 14 – Complete

Take 15 – False Start

Take 16 – Incomplete

Take 17 – False Start

Take 18 – Master Take

Take 19 – Jim & Ray’s Vocal & Harpsichord Overdub

“Indian Summer”

Take 1 – Incomplete

Take 2 – Incomplete

Take 3 – Complete

Take 4 – Long False Start

Take 5 – Complete

Take 8A – Complete

Take 8B – Complete

Take 9A – False Start

Take 9B – False Start

Take 10 – False Start

Take 11 – False Start

Take 12 – Complete

Take 13 – Master Take

“I Looked At You”

Take 5 – False Start

Take 6 – Complete

Take 7 – False Start

Take 8 – False Start

Take 9 – Complete

Take 10 – False Start

Take 11 – Incomplete

Take 12 – Complete

Take 13 – Insert

Take 14 – Insert

Take 15 – Insert

Take 16 – Insert

Take 18 – False Start

Take 19 – Long False Start

Take 20 – False Start

Take 21 – False Start

Take 22 – False Start

Take 23 – False Start

Take 24 – False Start

Take 25 – False Start

Take 26 – Incomplete

Take 27 – Complete

Take 28 – False Start

Take 29 – Complete

Take 30 – Master