The Doobie Brothers Announce More Tour Dates
The Doobie Brothers have announced a new round of tour dates for later this year.
A new U.S. leg of their Walk This Road Tour will take place in the fall, following their two-and-a-half-month run of summer shows with Santana.
The dates are tied to the Doobie Brothers' 2025 album, Walk This Road, as well as an upcoming 50th-anniversary reissue of Takin' It to the Streets, their first album with Michael McDonald as a member.
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The new concerts begin in late September and run through October.
The Doobie Brothers currently include McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee. Walk This Road was the first group album since 1980 to feature McDonald on a record of new Doobie Brothers songs.
Where Are the Doobie Brothers Playing in 2026?
After their tour with Santana, which begins on June 13 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and continues until Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota, the Doobie Brothers will resume their 2026 concert dates on Sept. 26, with a show in Northfield, Ohio.
From there, they play dates in Atlantic City, Chattanooga and Savannah, before wrapping up on Oct. 21 in Estero, Florida.
You can see all of the Doobie Brothers' 2026 tour dates, including those for the previously announced Santana run, below.
Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time; another presale begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.
The general on-sale starts on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information regarding ticket sales and shows can be found at the Doobie Brothers' website.
The Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour
Sep 26 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park
Oct 2 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Oct 6 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Oct 9 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Oct 13 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
Oct 14 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
Oct 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Oct 18 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Oct 21 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour
Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci