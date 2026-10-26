‘Ah! Leah!’ Singer Donnie Iris Dead at 83

Donnie Iris, best known for the 1980 hit "Ah! Leah!" died Monday at the age of 83 after a three-year battle with bladder cancer.

“For my money, he was the most beloved Pittsburgh musician of all time,” his colleague Joe Grushecky, told the Post-Gazette. “I don’t know anyone who was loved more than Donnie. He just had that warmth about him, and it came through in his performance.”

After a decade-long stint in the Jaggerz, best known for their 1970 No. 2 hit "The Rapper" and a brief stint in a post-"Play That Funky Music" Wild Cherry, Iris (born Feb. 28, 1943 as Dominic Ierace) went solo and formed his own backing band, the Cruisers.

Read More: Read an Excerpt From 'The Story of Donnie Iris and the Cruisers'

Powered by the Top 30 hit "Ah! Leah," the group's 1980 debut Back on the Streets reached No. 57 on the album charts. Iris and the Cruisers scored two more Top 40 hits - 1981's "Love is Like a Rock" and 1982's "My Girls" - along with four other Top 100 songs.

After decades as a popular touring attraction, Iris announced his retirement from the road earlier this month, issuing the following statement:

"After much thought, and in light of recent health issues, I have made the difficult decision to retire from future concert performances.

Music has given me far more than I could ever put into words. From the earliest days to every chapter of my life, your support has been a constant source of joy and inspiration.

I am deeply grateful to my daughters and my entire family, the musicians, crew members, promoters, venues, and especially the fans who made this life possible.

My final performance took place last Monday, September 28, at the grand opening of Citizens Live at The Wylie, Pittsburgh’s newest concert venue.

It was a meaningful and fitting moment to share with all of you in my hometown. Thank you all for showing me grace and gratitude at that performance.

While I will no longer be performing live, the memories, the music, and the connections we have built together will always remain close to my heart.

Thank you for your loyalty, your energy, and your love through all the years. It has been my great honor to make music for you."

This is a developing story.

Hear Donnie Iris Perform 'Ah! Leah!'