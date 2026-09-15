Don McLean has announced the U.K. & Ireland Farewell Tour for next year.

The eight dates will all take place in May 2027, with a final stop at London's Royal Albert Hall, where McLean made his U.K. debut 55 years ago.

"I love these audiences," the New York singer-songwriter said in a press release announcing the tour. "They have kept me going for 55 years and given me a career I could not have had anywhere else.

READ MORE: Top 250 American Songs

"A troubadour has to make his farewells somewhere, and I would rather choose the place myself. The Albert Hall was the first room that ever felt like it belonged to me, and it seems right that it should be the last."

2911 Media don mclean tour 2027

The 81-year-old McLean, who hit No. 1 in 1971 with "American Pie," has not said if a farewell tour will extend to other countries, including the U.S.

The shows plan to include music from throughout McLean's career, including "American Pie"'s Top 15 follow-up "Vincent" and his latest album, 2024's American Boys.

Where Is Don McLean Playing on His 2027 Farewell Tour?

The eight-date U.K. & Ireland Farewell Tour will start on May 11, 2027, with a performance at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall.

Jeremy Westby don mclean tour

McLean will then play dates in Belfast, Dublin, Birmingham and Manchester, before the final concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 22.

All of the dates for McLean's 2027 U.K. & Ireland Farewell Tour are below.

Tickets for all shows except the London one go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The London date goes on sale Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

More information about the shows, including tickets, is available on McLean's website.

Don McLean, U.K. & Ireland Farewell Tour 2027

May 11 - GLASGOW - Royal Concert Hall

May 13 - BELFAST - Waterfront Hall

May 14 - DUBLIN - 3Arena

May 16 - BIRMINGHAM - Symphony Hall

May 17 - BRISTOL - Beacon

May 19 - MANCHESTER - Bridgewater Hall

May 20 - GATESHEAD - The Glasshouse ICM

May 22 - LONDON - Royal Albert Hall