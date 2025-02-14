Don Felder Suffers ‘Medical Episode’ During Cruise Ship Gig

Former Eagles musician Don Felder required medical attention during his recent performance aboard a cruise ship.

The gig was part of the Rock Legends Cruise, the annual seafaring festival which departed from Miami on Thursday. In addition to Felder, this year’s lineup includes Alice Cooper, Styx, John Waite, Foghat and Robin Trower.

Felder’s Thursday night set started typically enough, as the veteran rocker delivered such classic tunes as “One of These Nights” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” However, during the seventh song of his set, "Tequila Sunrise,” Felder became visibly unsteady. The singer appeared to stumble as he approached the microphone and medical professionals quickly came to his aid. The rocker needed help to walk offstage, as concerned audience members looked on. Video of the incident can be watched below.

Don Felder Plans to Return to the Stage Soon

In a statement to UCR, Felder’s manager detailed what happened and assured fans the musician is planning to return to the stage soon.

"Don experienced a medical episode last night during the show. He received medical attention and was deemed to be suffering from dehydration," he explained. "By medical rules of the cruise, he’ll be in quarantine for the next 24 hours to rest. Arrangements are being made for him to play on Saturday and Sunday."

The Rock Legends Cruise runs until Feb. 17. Felder has an assortment of performances lined up in March and April, before hitting the road for a nationwide tour with Styx and Kevin Cronin begining in May.