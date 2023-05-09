Dolly Parton Reveals ‘Rockstar’ Release Date and Track Listing

Dolly Parton has announced that her upcoming rock album, Rockstar, will arrive on Nov. 17.

The country legend also unveiled the LP's track listing, which can be seen below. The album's full list of guest contributors has also been confirmed, including several artists who've been previously announced. Sting, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson, Kevin Cronin, Michael McDonald, Debbie Harry and Elton John are among the collaborators on Parton's first rock album.

Both surviving Beatles, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney appear on Parton's cover of "Let It Be," along with Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton. Late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington, who died in March, appears on her version of "Free Bird," which also features posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zant.

Rockstar is Parton's response to her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll of Fame. "This may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that," she told Billboard at the time.

The album is now available for preorder.

Dolly Parton, 'Rockstar' Track Listing

1. "Rockstar" (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. "World on Fire"

3. "Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

4. "Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

5. "Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. "Long As I Can See the Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

7. "Either Or" (feat. Kid Rock)

8. "I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. "What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You" (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. "Purple Rain"

11. "Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. "I Hate Myself for Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. "Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. "Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. "Keep on Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. "Heart of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me" (feat. Elton John)

19. "Tried to Rock and Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. "Stairway to Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. "We Are the Champions"

22. "Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. "My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. "What's Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)

25. "You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. "Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. "Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. "I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. "Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. "Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)