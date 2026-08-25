Dolly Parton Dies: Rockers React

Dolly Parton, the beloved country singer whose influential presence in music and pop culture spanned several generations, has died at the age of 80.

News of Parton’s passing was announced via her official Facebook page, where the singer's nephew -- in a pre-recorded video -- recalled how Parton "opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent."

Parton's enduring popularity rivaled some of the biggest names in music history. She was an 11-time Grammy winner, had her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was revered for her many philanthropic efforts, and in 2022 was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The latter experience inspired Parton to record an album of classic rock covers called Rockstar, which was released in 2023. Guests on the LP included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Nikki Sixx, Peter Frampton, Stevie Nicks and Rob Halford of Judas Priest.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's Greatest Rock Covers

As news of Parton's death became public, Halford was among those who took to social media to pay their respects. "I love you Dolly," the metal great wrote on Instagram, his message accompanied by the emoji of hands in prayer.

McCartney wrote about first meeting early in her career, only to collaborate decades later. "Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly," the Beatle remarked. "There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song 'Let It Be' and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it. I am so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents."

"What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was," wrote Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger. "She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much." Elton John echoed those thoughts with his own message, describing Parton as "a giant of an artist - unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart."

“It is with great sadness that we lost a musical legend today. Dolly was nothing less than an angel in life," Styx's Tommy Shaw said in a statement shared with UCR. "The heavens gained a great voice in their heavenly choir. She will be missed and remembered by everyone.”

In a shared statement, Foghat wrote: "Such sad news. What an incredible woman. RIP Dolly Parton and thank you for not only your music, but all of the cool life lessons you taught us. Our prayers and love are with her family and all who loved Dolly.”

Kiss' Paul Stanley called Parton a "true icon," while Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers described her as a "shining light." Elsewhere, Joan Jett called Parton a "one of a kind, altruistic, down to earth, musical genius", while Jack White declared that Parton deserved "instant sainthood." In a heartfelt post, Poison singer Bret Michaels wrote: "Dolly, you have forever added so much to our world and will forever be loved."

These tributes and more can be found below.

@robhalfordlegacy, Instagram @robhalfordlegacy, Instagram

@eltonjohn, Instagram @eltonjohn, Instagram

@sherylcrow, Instagram @sherylcrow, Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret Michaels Official (@bretmichaelsofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)