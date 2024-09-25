Former Dio and Whitesnake Guitarist Diagnosed With Cancer

Doug Aldrich, former guitarist for Dio and Whitesnake, has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The news was revealed on social media via Aldrich’s current band, the Dead Daisies

“We have some crappy news we'd like to share… Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week,” the band wrote. “Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run.”

The message went on to announce that fellow Whitesnake alumnus Reb Beach would be filling in for Aldrich on the Dead Daisies’ upcoming European tour.

“Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery," the band continued. "We look forward to having him back on deck really soon.”

Who Has Doug Aldrich Played With?

Aldrich’s long rock resume includes stints with many notable groups. In the ‘80s he played with the glam rock band Lion, before later having a brief stint in Hurricane.

In 2002 he was recruited to join Dio, replacing Craig Goldy. A year later, he departed to join Whitesnake, where he stayed for more than a decade. During his tenure, Aldrich contributed to two of Whitesnake's studio albums -- Good to Be Bad (2008) and Forevermore (2011) -- and also appeared on several of the group's live LPs.

In 2015, Aldrich joined with former Deep Purple singer Glenn Hughes for a tour of Europe. A year later, he moved on to the Dead Daisies, where he has remained ever since.

Interestingly, Aldrich's career could have taken a different turn. In 1981, when he was just 18 years old, the guitarist auditioned to replace Ace Frehley in Kiss. Though he was invited to jam with the band a few times, the position was ultimately filled by Vinnie Vincent. Still, Aldrich always appreciated the opportunity to tryout for his idols. "It was a great lesson. And it really encouraged me," he remarked decades later.