Devo Says They Are ‘Done Caring’ About Rock Hall of Fame Snubs

Devo are starting to think somebody at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is working against them.

The groundbreaking new wave band has been eligible for induction into the hall since 2003. They were nominated for the honor in 2019, 2021 and 2022, but denied entry each time.

Read More: Five Reasons Devo Should Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“I don't think we ever really cared about [the Rock Hall] as a goal, but it'd be disingenuous to say that to be recognized doesn't vindicate you somehow, or that you wouldn't like it somehow,” co-founder Gerald Casale told Gold Derby.

“But after three snubs, I can only speak for myself," he continues. "I think we're done with caring one way or another, because I have to believe those three snubs tell me one thing: that there is someone that actively, on a conspiracy level, doesn't want Devo in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Mark Mothersbaugh adds a note of levity and defiance to his longtime bandmate's comments: “Maybe we don't fit in with those other bands. And that might be a good thing.”

Devo's Busy 2025 Plans: Netflix Documentary and Lots of Concerts

The band's self-titled documentary debuted on Netflix earlier this month. They seem quite pleased with the way it sums up their career and message. “I think it's easy for people that don't know about Devo to look at this documentary and go, ‘Oh, they did do something different. They were about something other than sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll. They had a message connected to them,’” muses Mothersbaugh.

Devo will be touring steadily this fall at headlining shows, festival appearances and on an 11-date Cosmic De-Evolution tour alongside the B-52s. You can get complete show and ticket information at their official website.