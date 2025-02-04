Devo Announces North American Tour Dates

Devo has announced North American tour dates, an extension of their farewell tour "Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution."

The first of these dates will take place on May 1 in Philadelphia. From there, the band will make stops in cities like Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, Denver and more. This portion of the tour, which includes a handful of festival appearances, will end on Aug. 29 in Chicago where Devo will open for My Chemical Romance.

A complete list of show dates can be viewed below. Tickets for all headlining shows will be available starting Feb. 7.

When Will Devo's Farewell Tour End?

At present, it's unclear when Devo's farewell tour, which first launched in 2023, will come to an official end.

"I'm looking forward to 2073," Mark Mothersbaugh joked to The Guardian back then. "We'll play 100th anniversary Devo shows and then maybe retire."

Before they begin the North American leg of the tour, Devo will participate in a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, which will also feature Eddie Vedder, Jack White and David Byrne.

Devo, North American Tour 2025 Dates

May 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

May 9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park

May 11 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

May 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party 2025 *

May 17-18 – Pasadena, CA – Cruel World Festival 2025 *

June 18 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

June 20 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

June 22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

June 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

June 30 – Toronto, Canada @ History

July 19-20 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown 2025 *

July 21 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Aug. 29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (opening for My Chemical Romance) ^

* Festival Date

^ Special Guest