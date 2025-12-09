Devo Announces 2026 ‘Mutate, Don’t Stagnate’ Tour

Devo's got an uncontrollable urge to tour. The new wave icons have announced the first round of dates for their 2026 Mutate, Don't Stagnate Tour, including two appearances at next year's Coachella festival.

The brief trek is set to begin on April 3 in Wheatland, California, and conclude on April 17 in Indio, California, at the aforementioned Coachella festival. Devo will visit Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Reno, Nevada, as well, with additional dates to be announced later.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

READ MORE: The Best Album by New Wave's 15 Biggest Artists

See Devo's Statement About 2026 'Mutant, Don't Stagnate' Tour

"We can’t wait to hit the road in 2026 and perform for our fans across the West Coast,” the band said in a statement. “It’s incredible to see our music resonate with fans of all ages, from those who’ve been with us since the beginning more than 50 years ago to a whole new generation discovering Devo for the first time. This tour is a celebration for everyone who’s been part of our journey."

Devo recently completed an extensive 50th-anniversary tour that began in 2023. The trek featured three original members — Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh plus Gerald Casale — along with Jeff Friedl on drums and Josh Hager on rhythm guitar and synths (taking the place of the late Bob Casale).

A documentary about the band, simply titled Devo, also debuted on Netflix in August and is available to stream now.

Devo, 'Mutate, Don't Stagnate' 2026 Tour Dates

April 3 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 4 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell

April 10 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 17 - Indio, CA @ Coachella