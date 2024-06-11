Def Leppard Offers Snippet of New Song ‘Just Like ’73’

Def Leppard are giving fans a sneak peak at their upcoming single “Just Like ‘73.”

“Light up the fuel. Just Like 73. Hotline Now Open,” declares a message from the band on social media (Def Leppard, it should be noted, didn't form until '76). The post is accompanied by a pair of phone numbers – one for the U.S., another for the U.K. Fans who call the hotline are greeted with a recorded message, followed by a short snippet of “Just Like ‘73.”

The teaser is certainly enough to get Def Leppard fans excited. Backed by a propulsive backbeat, Joe Elliot can be heard singing what appears to be the tune’s pre-chorus: “A stardust religion, It’s the end of days / I ride through the crazy on electric phase / A universal lust, it’s so crazy cool / So turn on to me, it’s time to light up the fuel.”

READ MORE: Def Leppard Albums Ranked Worst to Best

“Just Like ‘73” marks the first new original material from Def Leppard since their 2022 album Diamond Star Halos. More recently, the group released the LP Drastic Symphonies in 2023, a collection of the band’s previous songs re-recorded with London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Is Def Leppard Going on Tour?

Def Leppard will be busy this summer, as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to hit the road with Journey on a massive co-headlining tour. Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick will also perform at various stops on the trek, offering a lineup of classic rock heavy hitters. The tour kicks off July 6 in St. Louis and ends Sept. 10 in West Valley City, Utah.

Def Leppard is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark album Pyromania. The band released an expansive box set called Pyromania 40 in April, complete with demos, live recordings and outtakes from the LP’s recording sessions.