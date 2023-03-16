Def Leppard Goes Classical With ‘Drastic Symphonies’ Album

Def Leppard announced the release of Drastic Symphonies, an album that presents some of the band’s classic songs as classical pieces.

The band has “deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks but also some of their hidden gems as well,” a statement explained. “By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album includes new vocals and guitars which culminates in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements. At different points, you can hear Joe Elliott duetting with his younger self.”

The 15-track LP, created in collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, arrives on May 19. You can see a track listing below.

The lead song, a new version of “Animal,” can be heard below.

Singer Elliott said, “Def Leppard has always enjoyed veering off the expected path - working with the likes of Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Alison Krauss, for example. So when the offer to revisit some of our back catalog with the Royal Philharmonic was presented to us, to a man we all jumped at it. ... Although we’re far from the first band to ever do this, working directly with an orchestra at Abbey Road on some of our more orchestrated songs seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

Guitarist Phil Collen added that “we didn’t just want an orchestra plonked over our previous recordings. We decided to create something special where we would have something classic, but present it in a brand-new way.” He said the process included “recording new parts, remixing previous sounds, taking some of our instruments out so the orchestra could breathe and literally making a new album.”

Drastic Symphonies will be available in CD, double vinyl, limited color double vinyl, picture disc, CD/Blu-ray and digital formats. It’s available for preorder now.

Def Leppard With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, 'Drastic Symphonies' Track Listing

1. “Turn To Dust”

2. “Paper Sun”

3. “Animal”

4. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” (Stripped Version)

5. “Hysteria”

6. “Love Bites”

7. “Goodbye For Good This Time”

8. “Love”

9. “Gods Of War”

10. “Angels (Can’t Help You Now)”

11. “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak”

12. “Switch 625”

13. “Too Late for Love”

14. “When Love & Hate Collide”

15. “Kings Of the World”

16. “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” (Not on all versions)