Def Leppard Announce Massive 2027 North American Tour
Def Leppard will return to North America for an extensive 2027 tour next spring.
Goo Goo Dolls and the Struts are also part of the upcoming outing, which kicks off March 2 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. There are 45 dates booked for the run, which is currently set to conclude July 2 in Indianapolis.
You can see the complete tour itinerary below.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Fan Club presale beginning on Monday, October 12 at 10 am local followed by a CITI and Verizon presale for the U.S. dates on Monday, October 12 at 12 pm local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 16 at 10am local time at Livenation.com.
When Will the New Def Leppard Album Be Released?
The Sheffield hard rock legends released "Rejoice," a new single, in the early part of 2026 as they were getting set to launch their latest Las Vegas residency.
As Phil Collen told UCR earlier this summer, they've continued to use every spare moment to work on a forthcoming album, which is expected to arrive in 2027. They've drawn on a lot of different inspirations as they've been working on new music, including a familiar source.
"What we've been doing now, I mean, the last album [Diamond Star Halos] was amazing. We did it during COVID," he said in late July. "Me and Joe [Elliott] had a best time ever, just sending ideas. But we always wanted to be Queen. What Queen would do, you know. John Deacon writes 'Another One Bites the Dust,' but everyone puts everything into it."
READ MORE: How 'Another One Bites the Dust' Became Surprisingly Heavy
"So, what Queen would do, you know, they would let Freddie Mercury take the stage and go, 'Okay, we're gonna put all this stuff in.' You know, Roger Taylor doing all these high vocals and everyone put everything into other people's songs, but it still had that Queen mark to it. But it also had something different. So we've started doing something like that and I think this album's really diverse, the one we're doing right now."
They've Got a Lot of Songs
As Elliott revealed in early July, the good news is that they're not thin on material for the upcoming record. They had about 18 songs in their working list, though he stressed that not all of them would make the final track listing.
“[W]e’ve kind of got nearly two albums,” he explained. “We’re gonna pick and choose which 10 or 11 we think are the right ones… we've got some great songs – very varied.”
The band has been tackling the album duties in unusual places as well, going so far as to set up a studio in the basement in Las Vegas while they were in town for the residency. It's been a busy year, just generally. They played more shows overseas, including further dates with their 2025 tour mates Extreme.
They'll finish out the current year on the road as well, with shows in October and November in a number of overseas territories, including Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica. U.S. fans can catch a warmup date Oct. 15 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.
Def Leppard, Goo Goo Dolls and the Struts 2027 Tour Dates
March 2, 2027 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
March 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
March 7, 2027 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
March 9, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2027 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Vidéotron
March 13, 2027 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 17, 2027 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
March 19, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
March 21, 2027 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 23, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
March 25, 2027 – Chicago, IL – United Center
March 27, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
March 29, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 31, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
April 13, 2027 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
April 16, 2027 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
April 18, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
April 20, 2027 – Mobile, AL – Regions Arena
April 22, 2027 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
April 24, 2027 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 26, 2027 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
April 29, 2027 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
May 1, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
May 5, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
May 7, 2027 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 9, 2027 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
May 11, 2027 – Spokane, WA – Numerica Veterans Arena
May 14, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
May 16, 2027 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
May 29, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
June 1, 2027 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 3, 2027 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
June 5, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
June 7, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
June 9, 2027 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
June 11, 2027 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
June 13, 2027 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
June 17, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 19, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
June 21, 2027 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
June 23, 2027 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 25, 2027 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 27, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
June 30, 2027 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 2, 2027 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
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Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff