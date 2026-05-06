Deep Purple Explore ‘The End of Humanity’ on New ‘SPLAT!’ Album
Deep Purple will release a new studio album named SPLAT! on July 3.
You can see SPLAT!'s cover art and track list below. The band has yet to release any songs from the album.
SPLAT! will be Deep Purple's 24th studio effort and their first since 2024's =1. It will be the sixth Deep Purple album in a row to be produced by Bob Ezrin, a streak that goes back to 2013's Now What?!
According to a press release announcing the album, SPLAT! is based on a concept from singer Ian Gillan: "Rather than treating the end [of the world] as destruction, the album imagines it as transformation. SPLAT! explores the end of humanity not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence."
Read More: Top 10 Deep Purple Songs
Musically, Gillan says the album revisits Deep Purple's golden era: “I have to say, now we are very much back in with material that is compatible with ‘Highway Star’, ‘Smoke on the Water’, ‘Lazy’ – the dynamics, the balance, and the fun of the music we made from ‘69 to ‘73.”
SPLAT! will be available in a variety of formats, including vinyl, CD, cassette and a limited-edition box set featuring exclusive live tracks from Deep Purple's 2024 tour and a bonus track entitled 'Guinnesis.' You can check out all of the options at the band's official website.
Deep Purple will promote SPLAT! with a massive world tour, featuring "no fewer than 86 shows across 28 countries on three continents." You can see their complete tour itinerary below.
Deep Purple SPLAT! Track List:
1. "Arrogant Boy"
2. "Diablo"
3. "The Rider"
4. "The Lunatic"
5. "The Only Horse in Town"
6. "Sacred Land"
7. "The Beating of Wings"
8. "Guilt Trippin'"
9. "Scriblin' Gib'rish"
10. "Jessica's Bra"
11. "Third Call"
12. "My New Movie"
13. "Splat!"
Deep Purple Mad in Europe Tour Schedule:
11 JUN 2026 – Espoo, Finland – Espoo Metro Arena
12 JUN 2026 – Tampere, Finland – Nokia Arena
14 JUN 2026 – Kristiansand, Norway – Dirty Old Town Live – Odderoya Amfi
18 JUN 2026 – Clisson, France – Hellfest – SOLD OUT
20 JUN 2026 – Meppen, Germany – Emsland Open Air
24 JUN 2026 – Mönchengladbach, Germany – SparkassenPark
27 JUN 2026 – Coburg, Germany – HUK Coburg Open Air, Schlossplatz
28 JUN 2026 – Ulm, Germany – Klosterhof Wiblingen
02 JUL 2026 – Vigo, Spain – Conciertos de Castrelos, Auditorio Castrelos
04 JUL 2026 – Gredos, Ávila, Spain – Músicos en la Naturaleza
05 JUL 2026 – Pamplona, Spain – Navarra Arena
07 JUL 2026 – Valencia, Spain – Jardines de Viveros
09 JUL 2026 – Marbella, Spain – Starlite
10 JUL 2026 – Cádiz, Spain – Tío Pepe
13 JUL 2026 – Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival
16 JUL 2026 – Pisa, Italy – Pisa Summer Knights – Piazza Dei Cavalieri
17 JUL 2026 – Este, Italy – Este Music Festival – Castello Carrarese
19 JUL 2026 – Munich, Germany – Tollwood Festival
Deep Purple 2026 SPLAT! World Tour Schedule:
04 AUG 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
06 AUG 2026 – Memphis, TN – Memphis Botanic Garden
08 AUG 2026 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
09 AUG 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Casino
12 AUG 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater
13 AUG 2026 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
15 AUG 2026 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
17 AUG 2026 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
18 AUG 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
19 AUG 2026 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
21 AUG 2026 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob
22 AUG 2026 – Salamanca, NY – Seneca Allegany Casino
24 AUG 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheatre
25 AUG 2026 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia
27 AUG 2026 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
29 AUG 2026 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
31 AUG 2026 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
02 SEP 2026 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
04 SEP 2026 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley
05 SEP 2026 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
06 SEP 2026 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre
08 SEP 2026 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10 SEP 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Planet Hollywood
11 SEP 2026 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater
12 SEP 2026 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center
29 SEP 2026 – Sofia, Bulgaria – 8888 Arena
01 OCT 2026 – Cluj, Romania – BT Arena
02 OCT 2026 – Budapest, Hungary – Laszlo Papp Arena
04 OCT 2026 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Tipos Arena
05 OCT 2026 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
07 OCT 2026 – Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena
08 OCT 2026 – Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 OCT 2026 – Belgrade, Serbia – Stark Arena
11 OCT 2026 – Skopje, North Macedonia – Boris Trajkovski Arena
13 OCT 2026 – Athens, Greece – Telekom Centre Arena
16 OCT 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
17 OCT 2026 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
19 OCT 2026 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
20 OCT 2026 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
22 OCT 2026 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena
23 OCT 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena
25 OCT 2026 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
26 OCT 2026 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
28 OCT 2026 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum Arena
29 OCT 2026 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Scandinavium
31 OCT 2026 – Leipzig, Germany – QI Arena
01 NOV 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
03 NOV 2026 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
04 NOV 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
06 NOV 2026 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
07 NOV 2026 – Nuremberg, Germany – Arena
09 NOV 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10 NOV 2026 – Strasbourg, France – Zénith
12 NOV 2026 – Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena
13 NOV 2026 – Nantes, France – Zénith
15 NOV 2026 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
18 NOV 2026 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
19 NOV 2026 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
21 NOV 2026 – Birmingham, UK – BP Pulse Arena
22 NOV 2026 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
24 NOV 2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
25 NOV 2026 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
05 DEC 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Suhai Hall
08 DEC 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
10 DEC 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
13 DEC 2026 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey
16 DEC 2026 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena Guadalajara
19 DEC 2026 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio Fray Nano
Deep Purple Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Eduardo Rivadavia