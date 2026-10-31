‘Medical Emergency’ Forces Deep Purple to Postpone Shows

Deep Purple have been forced to postpone their next two shows due to an unspecified medical emergency involving singer Ian Gillan.

"With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg)" the group announced Saturday morning on their official Facebook page.

"This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalization," the statement continued. "We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg. Deep Purple and their team are focused on finding a suitable time to reschedule both these shows. All tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates."

The 81-year-old Gillan and his bandmates have been touring in support of their newest studio album Splat!, which was released in July. After these two postponements, Deep Purple's next show is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 in Dortmund, Germany.

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Deep Purple 2026 Tour Schedule

10/31 – Leipzig, Germany @ QI Arena - postponed

11/1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle - postponed

11/3 – Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

11/4 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

11/6 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

11/7 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Arena

11/9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/10 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith

11/12 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

11/13 – Nantes, France @ Zenith

11/15 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

11/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Arena

11/22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/25 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

11/5 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Suhai Hall

11/8 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

11/10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

11/13 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

11/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena Guadalajara

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Fray Nano