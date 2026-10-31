‘Medical Emergency’ Forces Deep Purple to Postpone Shows
Deep Purple have been forced to postpone their next two shows due to an unspecified medical emergency involving singer Ian Gillan.
"With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg)" the group announced Saturday morning on their official Facebook page.
"This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalization," the statement continued. "We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg. Deep Purple and their team are focused on finding a suitable time to reschedule both these shows. All tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates."
The 81-year-old Gillan and his bandmates have been touring in support of their newest studio album Splat!, which was released in July. After these two postponements, Deep Purple's next show is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 in Dortmund, Germany.
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Deep Purple 2026 Tour Schedule
10/31 – Leipzig, Germany @ QI Arena - postponed
11/1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle - postponed
11/3 – Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle
11/4 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
11/6 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
11/7 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Arena
11/9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
11/10 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith
11/12 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
11/13 – Nantes, France @ Zenith
11/15 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
11/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Arena
11/22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/25 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
11/5 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Suhai Hall
11/8 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
11/10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena
11/13 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
11/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena Guadalajara
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Fray Nano
Deep Purple Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
Gallery Credit: UCR Staff