Deep Purple Announces Expanded Five-CD ‘Made in Japan’ Live Box

Deep Purple's classic 1972 live album Made in Japan is getting the Super Deluxe expanded treatment later this summer.

The latest reissue of the band's popular concert LP includes new stereo and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the original album by Steven Wilson; the three concerts performed by the band in Japan in new remixes; and edited versions of the songs that were released as singles at the time.

Deep Purple's three concerts in Japan in August 1972 — Osaka on Aug. 15 and 16, and Tokyo on Aug. 17 — were whittled down for a seven-song double album for release in that country later that year. The U.K. version of the LP was released in late 1972, with the U.S. following in March 1973.

READ MORE: Top 100 Live Albums

Made in Japan reached No. 6 in the U.S., one position better than Machine Head, Deep Purple's sixth album, released in March 1972, and the record the band was supporting during its tour in Japan that year.

The group's Mark II lineup — guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, keyboardist Jon Lord and drummer Ian Paice — was arguably at its peak during this time.

What's on the 'Super Deluxe Edition' of Deep Purple's 'Made in Japan'?

While a 2014 reissue of Made in Japan included the entire concerts, the new edition arriving on Aug. 15 features the new Wilson remix and single edits of the songs "Black Night," "Space Truckin'" and "Smoke on the Water."

The new edition also includes a Blu-ray version of Wilson's Atmos mix of the live album. You can hear a live version of "Highway Star" from the Osaka performance below.

"It's all completely as it happened on the night," Wilson notes in a press release announcing the set. "The album has a power and sense of abandon that they never quite captured in the studio. Hopefully, this new mix makes it feel even more like you're there."

You can see the track listing for the "Super Deluxe Edition" of Deep Purple's Made in Japan below.

Deep Purple, 'Made in Japan (Super Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

CD One: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

“Highway Star”

“Child In Time”

“Smoke On The Water”

“The Mule”

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

“Space Truckin’”

CD Two: Osaka, August 15, 1972

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

“Child In Time”

“The Mule” (Drum Solo)

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

“Space Truckin’”

CD Three: Osaka, August 16, 1972

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

“Child In Time”

“The Mule” (Drum Solo)

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

“Space Truckin’”

CD Four: Tokyo, August 17, 1972

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

“Child In Time”

“The Mule” (Drum Solo)

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

“Space Truckin’”

CD Five: The Encores

“Black Night” (Osaka, August 15, 1972)

“Speed King” (Osaka, August 15, 1972)

“Black Night” (Osaka, August 16, 1972)

“Lucille” (Osaka, August 16, 1972)

“Black Night” (Tokyo, August 17, 1972)

“Speed King” (Tokyo, August 17, 1972)

Single Edits

“Black Night” (German Single Edit)

“Space Truckin’” (Mexican Single Edit)

“Smoke On The Water” (U.S. Single Edit)

Blu-ray

Made in Japan – Steven Wilson Atmos Mix