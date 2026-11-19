Deep Purple has postponed the rest of their tour dates for 2026.

Earlier this month, the band announced that their European shows would be postponed due to an unspecified medical emergency involving singer Ian Gillan. Now, the postponements will stretch through the rest of the year.

Gillan shared some details on social media: "Following a medical problem whilst in Leipzig [Germany] which required urgent attention at the hospital, and on the advice of my medical team and management we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK tour until further notice. Regrettably, these postponements will also need to extend to the South American and Mexico shows we have booked this year."

What Deep Purple Dates Have Been Affected?

The newly affected dates are as follows: Dec. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 8 in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 10 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 13 in Monterrey, Mexico, Dec. 16 in Guadalajara, Mexico and Dec. 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.

"I remain sorry to all for the inconvenience this may cause," Gillan continued. "I expect to be back out on the road early next year and I am assured by the Deep Purple team, that rescheduled dates will be announced very soon for early 2027. Thank you for your understanding."

Not long after the European shows were canceled, Gillan offered an update on his health: "I had a procedure yesterday which was successful. I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I'm as fit as can be before getting back to work, thanks everybody for your patience and understanding.

As of now, Deep Purple's next concert will take place on Feb. 2 in Bordeaux, France.