Journey’s Deen Castronovo ‘Doing Great’ After Mid-Show Medical Emergency

Journey's Neal Schon has provided an update on drummer Deen Castronovo's health, one day after Castronovo suffered an unspecified medical emergency during the band's concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday night.

"Update! Deen is doing great!," Schon wrote on Facebook. "He can’t wait to see you in San Antonio TX! Come out and help welcome him back! Your prayers truly worked. God bless you."

No further explanation about what happened to Castronovo has been revealed yet. A representative for the band offered this explanation to Variety: "(Deen) wasn't feeling well two songs in and was transported to the hospital to get checked out."

Castronovo was helped off the stage after just two songs and taken to a hospital. Longtime Journey drum tech Steve Toomey filled in for the rest of the Thursday night show at the BOK Center.

"We're going to see what happens as this progresses,” keyboardist/guitarist Jonathan Cain explained (via Tulsa World). "It's an unfortunate situation. We're very sorry. We're hoping it's only a delay, but please — I'm sorry. Don't worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you."

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As Schon noted, Journey is next scheduled to perform in San Antonio on Saturday night, Oct. 10. The band will be on the road until late November, with a concluding show in their hometown of San Francisco on Nov. 28.