Drummer Deen Castronovo has issued his first public statement since quietly departing Journey earlier this month.

At the time of the exit, Neal Schon announced that Castronovo had “personal health matters that require his attention.” In a new message posted to Facebook, the drummer expressed appreciation to his bandmates and fans, while also holding out optimism that he’ll be able to return to the lineup at some point.

"I can’t thank you, the fans and all of my drumming community, for your support and love!,” Castronovo began. “Overwhelming and extremely humbled, to say the very least! I couldn’t ask for better people in my life to see me through this. Truth! Love does not accurately describe it.”

Castronovo went on to describe Journey as a “brotherhood and family.” He then gave an update regarding what the future holds.

Deen Castronovo Hoping to 'Come Back Swingin''

“God willing, with the right doctors and experts I’m seeing soon, I’ll come back swingin’!” the drummer wrote. “Prayers and all the positive energy you can throw my way will be deeply appreciated. If I had the money, I’d bring you all home with me! You are loved people, more than you will EVER know! You hold my heart, folks.”

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Castronovo had to exit a pair of shows earlier in Journey’s current tour, and in both instances he was replaced by drum tech Steve Toomey. With his departure now more long-term, the drummer has been replaced by singer and multi-instrumentalist Steve Murphy.

The current leg of Journey’s Final Frontier farewell tour is scheduled to wrap Nov. 28 in San Francisco, with further concerts lined up for 2027.