Dee Snider Tells Rock Hall to Induct Artists Before They’re Dead

Dee Snider didn't mince words on Saturday when he implored the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct artists while they're still alive to appreciate the honor.

"Dear RNR Hall of Fame: There are bands who YOU KNOW are going to eventually be inducted because of their huge influence," the Twisted Sister frontman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "How about NOT waiting until the entire band is DEAD?"

Snider cited a band that is finally going to get inducted in 2024 after being previously nominated six times. "The MC5 are being inducted next month," he wrote. "The last living member died yesterday. RIP MC5. #thatsucks." He was talking about drummer Dennis Thompson, the last classic-era member of the legendary proto-punk band, who died on Thursday at the age of 75.

Dee Snider's Previous Criticism of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Snider hasn't been shy about criticizing the Rock Hall in the past. In 2021, he slammed the organization for its handling of hard rock and metal bands, who remain woefully underrepresented among its ranks.

"The RnR Hall committee members are arrogant elitist assholes who look down on metal & other bands that sell millions because we're not their definition of cool," Snider tweeted. "The fan vote is their 'throwing a bone' to the peasants. I want to say FU, but I want them to have to deal with us!"

Other metal titans have decried the Hall in recent years as well. Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson called the institution an "utter and complete load of bollocks" that is "run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn't know rock 'n' roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer."