With Black Friday's edition of Record Store Day now in the rearview mirror, the music industry's engines inevitably begin to slow. Thankfully, there are still a few cool things set to arrive before the end of the year.

The following list of December 2025 new music releases finds Pink Floyd celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wish You Were Here, which shot to No. 1 after 1973's massive Dark Side of the Moon. An upcoming deluxe box set edition of Wish You Were Here will include 2 compact discs, 3LPs, a Blu-Ray and a fourth clear vinyl LP recorded live at London's Wembley Stadium in 1974, as well as a replica 7" single and other goodies.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features 12 new recordings by actor Jeremy Allen White and the cast of the new Bruce Springsteen film, which chronicles the making of 1982's Nebraska. The stand-alone album, available on compact disc and special gray vinyl, also includes performances from Jake Kiszka and Sam F. Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet.

What's Arriving on Vinyl in December 2025?

Peter Criss, vocalist on Kiss' 1976 gold-selling Top 10 hit "Beth," will release a rare solo project. Titled Peter Criss, the LP features guest turns by John 5, Paul Shaffer and Billy Sheehan. Key vinyl reissues include Iron Maiden's Live After Death, the Band's Best of the Band and Tears for Fears's Songs from the Big Chair. Boz Scaggs' first LP in seven years, Detour, also arrives on vinyl.

The Scorpions commemorated their 60th anniversary as a band with a special homecoming performance in Hannover, Germany. Alice Cooper and Judas Priest appeared at the concert, now showcased on the appropriately titled Coming Home Live. Graham Bonnet of Rainbow and Michael Schenker Group fame also has a live recording on the way. Depeche Mode is releasing a experimental documentary titled Depeche Mode: M alongside a traditional concert film and live album, Memento Mori: Mexico City.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

Dec. 5

Boz Scaggs, Detour (vinyl release)

Depeche Mode, Memento Mori: Mexico City (2CD or 4LP); Depeche Mode: M (CD/DVD or CD/Blu-ray)

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Judy Collins, The ’60s Singles

Kim Wilde, Closer (expanded CD digipack and deluxe 12" vinyl picture disc editions); "Scorpio" (limited edition 7" single)

Nektar, Fortyfied (2CD reissue)

New Order, Movement; Power, Corruption and Lies; Low-Life; Brotherhood (expanded 2CD reissue with Blu-ray audio featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD 5.1 surround sound)

Scorpions, Coming Home Live (2CD or 2LP set with Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, others)

Sting, The Last Ship: Expanded Edition (2CD or 2LP reissue)

Tears for Fears, Songs from the Big Chair (expanded 2LP transparent red vinyl release)

Ultravox, The Collection: Deluxe Edition (4CD/2Blu-ray box or 4LP transparent vinyl release)

The Waterboys, The Waterboys Present: Rips From the Cutting Room Floor

White Lion, All You Need is Rock N' Roll: The Complete Albums 1985-1991 (5CD box)

Dec. 12

The Band, The Best of the Band (remastered vinyl, compact disc and Super High Material CD reissues)

Blur, The Great Escape (expanded 2LP yellow or turquoise vinyl reissue)

Graham Bonnet [Rainbow/Michael Schenker Group], Lost in Hollywood Again (Live)

Iron Maiden, Live After Death (2LP color vinyl reissue)

Jimi Jamison [Survivor], 1998 Live Hits

Juliana Hatfield, Lightning Might Strike

Peter Murphy [Bauhaus], Peter Live Volume Three: 4th & B San Diego 2000

Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here 50 (2CD, 3LP, Blu-ray, digital and 2CD/4LP clear vinyl/Blu-Ray deluxe box set with Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

Steve Forbert, The Things That I See

Dec. 19

Peter Criss, Peter Criss

Coming in 2026

Yes, Tales From Topographic Oceans (expanded super deluxe 12CD/2LP/Blu-Ray reissue)

Megadeth, Megadeth

Van Der Graaf Generator, Still Life (remastered vinyl edition)

Various artists: To the Outside of Everything: A Story of UK Post-Punk 1977-1981 (5CD box with Psychedelic Furs, Joy Division, Echo and the Bunnymen, Adam and the Ants, Ultravox, others)

Various artists, Musik Music Musique 1979: The Roots of Synth Pop (3CD box with the Cars, Gary Numan, the Buggles, Devo, the Human League, others)

Cream, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 (2CD and 3LP vinyl reissues)

Howard Jones, Live at the Marquee (compact disc and 2LP releases)

McAuley Schenker Group [Scorpions], Bad Boys: The McAuley Schenker Group Story 1987-1992 (4CD box)

Robin Trower, One Moment in Time: Live in the USA

Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 (2CD or 3LP set with Slash, Derek Trucks, Buddy Guy, Dion, Michael McDonald, others)

