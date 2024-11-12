December 2024 New Music Releases

The year's release schedule is winding down, but there's still time for a few more concert recordings and special reissues.

This final monthly list of new music is topped by the next archival Rolling Stones live project. Welcome to Shepherd's Bush was recorded during a rarities-packed surprise 1999 concert at the 1,800-seat London venue. Assorted formats include 4K UHD and both black and white vinyl. Blue Oyster Cult continues celebrating a key career milestone with 50th Anniversary Live: Third Night, recorded during the last of a trio of concerts held in late 2024 at New York City's Sony Hall. Highlights include a performance of Blue Oyster Cult's third album Secret Treaties in its entirety.

Jesse Malin never found widespread fame as he followed a career path winding from punk pioneer to singer-songwriting troubadour. The upcoming 2CD/3LP benefit album Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin might just change that, with covers by Bruce Springsteen, Ian Hunter, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams and MC5's Wayne Kramer, among others. (Springsteen appeared on Malin's 2007 album, Glitter in the Gutter.) The title of Williams' new 12-track LP, Lucinda Williams Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road, says it all: Sessions took place at the London studio where the Beatles recorded their 1969 album of the same name.

An expanded and remixed version of 2003's The Jethro Tull Christmas Album subtitled Fresh Snow at Christmas highlights Jethro Tull's last LP with stalwart guitarist Martin Barre. The limited-edition 4CD/Blu-ray edition includes all-new artwork and additional live material. Duran Duran's expanded vinyl release of their latest LP, dubbed Danse Macabre: De Luxe, features three bonus tracks – including a cover of the Electric Light Orchestra's "Evil Woman" and a new version of "New Moon on Monday" with Andy Taylor.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. We've also included a brief preview of some of 2025's biggest scheduled releases. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

Dec. 6

The Blasters, Over There: Live at the Venue, London – The Complete Concert (expanded reissue)

Fleetwood Mac, Tango in the Night (hybrid SACD reissue)

Duran Duran, Danse Macabre: De Luxe (expanded vinyl release)

Iain Matthews [Fairport Convention], Thro' My Eyes: Vertigo Years 1970-1974 (5CD box set)

Jethro Tull, The Jethro Tull Christmas Album: Fresh Snow at Christmas

Laura Nyro, Hear My Song: The Collection 1966-1995 (19CD box)

Lucinda Williams, Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road

Peter Tosh, Mystic Man (green recycled vinyl edition)

Rolling Stones, Welcome to Shepherd's Bush (2CD, 2CD/Blu-ray, 2LP or 4K ultra HD Blu-ray); Hackney Diamonds (vinyl reissue)

Steve Wonder, The Definitive Collection (gold double vinyl reissue)

Tom Waits, The Heart of Saturday Night (raspberry vinyl reissue)

Various artists, Lazy Days: The British Progressive Pop Sounds of 1975 (3CD box with Bad Company, Thin Lizzy, the Kinks, Ian Hunter, Jethro Tull, others)

Various artists, Best of Jethro Tull Redux; Aqualung Redux

Various artists, Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin (2CD set with Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Billie Joe Armstrong, MC5's Wayne Kramer, others)

Dec. 13

Alan Parsons Project, Pyramid (45 RPM audiophile edition)

Blue Oyster Cult, 50th Anniversary Live: Third Night

Erasure, Snow Globe; Tomorrow's World; The Violet Flame (vinyl reissues)

George Harrison, Brainwashed (vinyl reissue)

Jerry Garcia and David Grisman, Bare Bones: The Duo Recordings (3CD box or double vinyl)

Little Richard, The Rill Thing (opaque pink vinyl reissue); Lifetime Friend (opaque turquoise vinyl)

Various artists, Pulp Fiction: Music From the Motion Picture (30th anniversary reissue)

Wham!, Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP

January 2025 and Beyond

Ringo Starr, Look Up

Robert Palmer, Live at the Apollo; Rhythm & Blues; Drive (vinyl reissues)

Eric Clapton, Meanwhile (vinyl and compact disc release)

Iggy Pop, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 (CD/Blu-ray set)

Thin Lizzy, Acoustic Sessions

Hawkwind, Live at the Royal Albert Hall (3CD or 3LP editions)

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai, G3 Reunion Live

Steely Dan, Katy Lied (vinyl reissue)

Dave Matthews Band, Where Are You Going: The Singles (2LP)

Dream Theater, Parasomnia

John Mayall, Second Generation: Live Magic 1968-1993 (30CD box)

Ozzy Osbourne, See You on the Other Side V2.0 (18LP box)

Top 15 Rock Albums of 2024 (So Far) Reports of the genre's death have been greatly exaggerated. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Rock’s Most Expensive Out-of-Print LPs