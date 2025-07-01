Debbie Harry Addresses the Future of Blondie: ‘I Ran Into a Wall’

According to Debbie Harry, Blondie is currently experiencing a moment of limbo.

There are plans to release a new album in the fall of this year, and Harry has also noted that she's been approached about a Blondie biopic and documentary.

"They're in the works," the 80-year-old singer recently told Vanity Fair, "but I don't know how a life can be summarized or given a caption. I suppose there'll be something that's off the wall but will somehow work. I'm happy to be doing it — it's helping me to collect my thoughts."

But with the death of drummer Clem Burke last April, things are a bit up in the air.

"I ran into a wall: the [2024] tour ended, Clem died, and wow. What is this space I live in now?" Harry said. "I'm curing — I'm doing a cure. And part of that is de-cluttering up my space, which is crowded with that life. I need to get some breath, get some air in there. And I want to feel that little spark of creativity, surprise — those things. There's a little tingle of that, and I hope that will be there for me."

Is Blondie Retiring for Good?

Harry has toyed with the possibility of retirement for over a decade.

"As for the rumors of the last tour, we've decided we'll live forever," Burke said back in 2014. "But Debbie is older than me and has hinted it could be time. Obviously without her, there is no Blondie."

READ MORE: 45 Years Ago: Blondie Preps for Greatness on 'Plastic Letters'

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Harry spoke about her old stage clothes, indicating that she's getting rid of things of that nature.

"I don’t have all of it," she said. "I do have the stage stuff and the clothes I made for photography and shows — I've been careful about that, even though it’s a pile of rags. It's in a storage space, because I had it in my house until I couldn’t stand it anymore. But now that I'm not on the road, I’m getting good at deleting it."

Blondie does not currently have any scheduled concerts.