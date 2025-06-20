Hear New Music From Stone Temple Pilots’ Dean DeLeo: Exclusive

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo has released "Can of Worms," the second single from One More Satellite, his collaborative project with vocalist Pete Shoulder. You can listen to the song below.

The pair will release their self-titled debut album via Symphonic July 18. They previewed the forthcoming set with the initial single, "Paper Over the Cracks," in early May."The record definitely explores a lot of different types of music. I mean, there's two instrumentals on the record," DeLeo tells UCR. "It explores a lot of different moods."

"Can of Worms" offers another example of the diversity of the material on the album and it's one that again, draws on their own life experiences. "It’s a song about courting chaos. It’s about that itch you keep scratching even when you know it’s going to bleed," Shoulder explained via email. "A danger sign but it’s written in lipstick, so you follow it anyway."

Who Else Plays on 'One More Satellite?'

It's a family affair in many ways when it comes to how the music was completed for One More Satellite. DeLeo's son Rocco plays drums on three songs and his daughter, June, adds a vocal flourish to the song "Your Call." The guitarist's Stone Temple Pilots bandmate, drummer Eric Kretz, guests on "Serenade" and Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) is behind the kit for the rest of the tracks.

The album itself was co-produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Ryan Williams. According to DeLeo, it was a pretty casual process. "Everything was written fairly recently over the last year or so," he shares. "You know, I never really sit down to write a song like I'm going to sit down and write a song. It's almost as if I have this energetic thing sitting in front of me. I feel it before I even know what I'm going to play and I just kind of grab it. I more or less stumble upon something -- I'm not proficient enough on the guitar to know what I'm going to play. But when I stumble upon something, I build off of that."

Even as the new album lands next month, DeLeo assures us he'll have plenty of things keeping him occupied. "We're staying busy [with shows] in STP for the rest of the year. One More Satellite will be out [in July]. Tom Bukovac and I [also recently] put our first song in the can for the second Trip the Witch record. So hopefully, that will see the light of day at some point, maybe in early 2026. There's never a shortage of music going on around here."

Watch the Lyric Video for One More Satellite's 'Can of Worms'