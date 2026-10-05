Ex-Foreigner Singer Kelly Hansen Joins the Dead Daisies for 2027 Tour and New Single

Exactly 51 weeks after he performed his last show as Foreigner's lead singer, Kelly Hansen has been announced as the new vocalist for the Dead Daisies.

“When I left Foreigner after 20 great years, I told everybody I wasn’t 'retiring' just moving on to other things," Hansen explained in a press release. "This project gives me the opportunity to stretch out with some new melodies, a new vibe and fresh energy. We’re gonna rock it!”

The newest Dead Daisies lineup - which also includes guitarists Doug Aldirch and David Lowy, drummer Tommy Cluefetos and bassist Jimi Crutchley - are celebrating Hansen's arrival with a new single named "Lift Me Up" and a string of 2027 tour dates.

You can listen to "Lift Me Up" and see the band's initial 2027 tour plans below.

"We’re working on more cool music for [a new] album right now and I’m excited about where it’s heading," added Aldrich, who was bandmates with Hansen in Hurricane between 1989 and 1991.

"It’s also gonna be amazing to be onstage with Kelly again after all these years! His vocal range is exceptional and he’s a badass frontman," the guitarist continued. "Can’t wait to get out there and see you all in 2027!”

Hansen made an emotional final performance with Foreigner on Oct. 12, 2025. Tickets for the Dead Daisies' European tour are on sale now, with the USA dates soon to follow.

Watch the Dead Daisies Perform 'Lift Me Up'

Dead Daisies 2027 Tour Dates

EUROPE & UK - MARCH

With Special Guests: The Quireboys & The Gems

March 4 at Zeche in Bochum, DE

March 5 at De Effenaar in Eindhoven, NL

March 6 at Gruenspan in Hamburg, DE

March 9 at O2 Forum in London, UK

March 10 at Rock City in Nottingham, UK

March 13 at Élysée Montmartre in Paris, FR

March 14 at Z7 in Pratteln, CH

March 16 at Magazzini Generali in Milan, IT

March 17 at Backstage in Munich, DE

March 19 at Palac Akropolis in Prague, CZ

March 20 at Columbia Theater in Berlin, DE

March 21 at Batschkapp in Frankfurt, DE

USA SPRING TOUR - APRIL/MAY

With Special Guests: BulletBoys & The Fell (featuring Billy Sheehan)

April 30 at Mickey’s Black Box in Lititz, PA

May 1 at Tally Ho Theatre in Leesburg, VA

May 2 at TBC in TBC

May 4 at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL

May 6 at Arcada Theater in St Charles, IL

May 7 at Emerald Theatre in Mount Clemens, MI

May 8 at Lorain Palace Theatre in Lorain, OH

May 11 at Oriental Theater in Denver, CO

May 13 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ

May 14 at Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV

May 15 at TBC in Los Angeles, CA