Watch John Mayer Play Dead and Company Show With Damaged Finger

John Mayer can be seen playing guitar and taking solos during Dead & Company’s most recent show, despite having one finger strapped up.

He recently injured the index finger of his left hand but vowed it wouldn’t be an issue when he hit the stage as the band nears the end of its residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Last week Mayer showed off the protected digit and blamed a truck door for the damage, writing on Instagram, “The first thing that went through my mind was, ‘I really need that finger in a week.’ I need all my fingers, but the left index is the team captain of my fretting hand.”

He continued: “It will heal just fine, but will be out of commission for a while. In the meantime, I have spent every day practicing guitar using the other three fingers and I think I have it sounding pretty good!

“I’ve always felt like every part of me belongs to these shows, and it’s my responsibility to return to the stage each night without screwing up the equipment, and I’m sorry for the misadventure here. The power of the music and the love for these shows will prevail!”

John Mayer Loves ‘Live Music Space Race’ Created by the Sphere

A newly published video shot on Aug. 3 shows Dead & Company’s fourth-from-final Sphere concert. The band bows out after appearing on Aug. 8, 9 and 10. You can see the video below.

Explaining the band’s decision to settle in the Sphere despite having played a farewell tour last year, Mayer said in July, “I think what we all love is that there’s finally once again a live music space race … live music pretty much stayed the same for such a long time.”

He added that the venue presented the opportunity “to delight and surprise people more than they expected … with this big empty canvas and this really big palette.”