Dead and Company Announce Spring 2025 Vegas Sphere Residency
Dead & Company will return to Las Vegas for a spring 2025 residency at the Sphere, celebrating their 10-year anniversary with 18 more shows at the state-of-the-art venue.
The "Dead Forever 2025" residency begins on March 20 and will run through May 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13, and artist presale begins on Dec. 10. You can see the full list of dates below.
The upcoming residency will mark Dead & Company's second sojourn in Sin City, following their 30-date stint at the Sphere from May to August 2024. The shows routinely approached four hours in length and utilized the venue's enormous programmable LED screen to incorporate the Grateful Dead's signature dancing bears, terrapins and skull and roses, transporting viewers from the band's original San Francisco house all the way into the cosmos.
Grateful Dead Had Been Planning 60th-Anniversary Reunion
News of Dead & Company's 2025 Sphere residency comes shortly after the revelation that Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart had planned to play together with Phil Lesh and were discussing the possibility of a 60th-anniversary reunion before the bassist’s death in October. "We were gonna see where it goes, but we were just gonna play the four of us,” Weir said. “Now there's only three of us … and that's different.”
Weir and Hart continue to perform with Dead & Company alongside John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge and Jay Lane, the last of whom replaced Kreutzmann on drums in 2023.
Dead & Company, 'Dead Forever' 2025 Las Vegas Sphere Residency
Thursday, March 20
Friday, March 21
Saturday, March 22
Thursday, March 27
Friday, March 28
Saturday, March 29
Thursday, April 17
Friday, April 18
Saturday, April 19
Thursday, April 24
Friday, April 25
Saturday, April 26
Friday, May 9
Saturday, May 10
Sunday, May 11
Thursday, May 15
Friday, May 16
Saturday, May 17
