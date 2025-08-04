Dead and Company wrapped up three days in celebration of the Grateful Dead after hosting a very special guest: Phil Lesh's son Grahame joined them on stage in San Francisco with the co-founding Dead bassist's iconic instrument, "Big Brown."

The highlight performance was "Box of Rain," a rarity even before Lesh's death in October. Over the Dead 60 weekend, Grahame Lesh also sat in for "Playing in the Band" and "Cumberland Blues" at Golden Gate Park's Polo Field. Everything got underway on what would have been the late Jerry Garcia's 83rd birthday. They closed opening night with an encore cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven’s Door" in his honor.

Dead and Company features original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, along with guitarist John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and drummer Jay Lane, the latter of whom replaced Bill Kreutzmann in 2023. See videos and their final Dead 60 show set list below.

There were an estimated 60,000 in attendance each day, despite soaring ticket prices that led to widespread complaints. The Grateful Dead last played Polo Field in 1991, during a free show held in commemoration of legendary promoter Bill Graham. Dead and Company offered different sets each night, with other guests including Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, Sturgill Simpson and Billy Strings.

Watch Dead and Company’s ‘Box of Rain’ With Grahame Lesh

Was This Dead and Company's Final Show?

Grahame Lesh and Friends also performed around town beginning on Thursday, as Grateful Dead-related concerts, art exhibitions, panel talks and celebrations continued throughout the San Francisco area. Officials renamed a street after Garcia then the annual Jerry Day was held at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, located near his childhood home.

Dead and Company closed out the weekend with 1987's "Touch of Grey," the Grateful Dead's only Top 10 single. Sunday's concert was also be shown live in select IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Some are openly wondering whether this will be their farewell concert. Dead and Company played a multi-show residency at Sphere in Las Vegas earlier this year, but no other 2025 dates have been confirmed.

Watch Dead and Company’s ‘Scarlet Begonias’ With Trey Anastasio

Watch Dead and Company’s ‘Shakedown Street’

Watch News Coverage of Dead 60

Watch Dead and Company’s ‘Touch of Grey’

Dead and Company, Aug. 3, 2025, Golden Gate Park

Set 1

"Good Times" (Sam Cooke)

"China Cat Sunflower"

"I Know You Rider" (traditional)

"They Love Each Other"

"Shakedown Street" (with teases of "Ghost" and "Brick House")

"Deal" (Jerry Garcia cover)

Set 2

"Scarlet Begonias" (teases of "Manteca" and "Good Lovin,'" with Trey Anastasio)

"Fire on the Mountain" (with Anastasio)

"Broken Arrow" (Robbie Robertson cover with Grahame Lesh)

"Hell in a Bucket"

"Cumberland Blues" (with Grahame Lesh)

"Drums"

"Space" (with tease of "My Funny Valentine")

"Standing on the Moon"

"Sugaree"

"Sugar Magnolia"

"Touch of Grey"

