David Lee Roth Sets Second 2025 Concert Date

David Lee Roth now has two shows scheduled for this year, marking his first time performing live since 2020.

It was previously announced that on May 3, he'll appear at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland. Approximately four months later, Roth will play at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California on Sept. 12. Though an official announcement has yet to be made, information via the venue's site confirms that presale tickets will be available March 25, followed by a regular sale on March 28.

There is also no word on who will perform in Roth's band.

The last time Roth gave an official performance was when he opened for Kiss on March 10, 2020, at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The following year, Roth announced that he planned on "throwing in the shoes" and retiring after a run of farewell shows in Las Vegas, scheduled for early 2022. These dates were ultimately canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows."

Roth's Other 2025 News

Roth recently released a new song online, titled "Alligator Pants," which you can listen to below.

A new box set featuring Roth's first five solo releases was also recently released. The Warner Recordings 1985-1994 includes Crazy From the Heat (1985), Eat 'Em and Smile (1986), Skyscraper (1988), A Little Ain't Enough (1991) and Your Filthy Little Mouth (1994).