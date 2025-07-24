David Lee Roth paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on Tuesday during his tour kickoff in Paso Robles, California — the same day the Prince of Darkness died at the age of 76.

Roth delivered a 17-song set of Van Halen classics at the California Mid-State Fair. The set list was almost the same as his M3 Rock Festival performance back in May, but he swapped "And the Cradle Will Rock ..." for a cover of Roy Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman" and performed Van Halen's 1984 track "I'll Wait" for the first time as a solo artist.

You can see the full set list and videos from the performance below.

David Lee Roth to Ozzy Osbourne: 'When I Get to Hell, We'll Have a Drink'

Van Halen famously opened for Black Sabbath on their 1978 tour, promoting their self-titled debut album as the beleaguered headliners promoted Never Say Die! Roth reflected on the whirlwind 22-show trek through the United Kingdom on Tuesday before playing "Atomic Punk."

"I didn't even know there were 22 cities in the United Kingdom," he marveled. "And Ozzy Osbourne and I became very, very good friends on that tour. And the sad news is that he has departed, OK?"

Roth then saluted Osbourne with one of his signature bon mots. "I once asked a Buddhist monk, 'Do you think there's laughter in heaven?' And he told me, 'No, I don't think so.' So, Ozzy Osbourne, save me a seat, and when I get to hell, we'll have a drink, brother."

From there, the band broke into the opening riff of "Atomic Punk." Roth lifted his hands up to the sky in Ozzy fashion and said, "In the name of Ozz."

Diamond Dave shouted out Osbourne again during "Hot for Teacher," telling the audience, "I propose a toast in the name of rock 'n' roll, in the name of Ozzy Osbourne," during one of the song's spoken-word breaks.

Roth's tour will continue on July 31 in Hollywood, Florida, and is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 14 in Napa, California.

Watch David Lee Roth Pay Tribute to Ozzy and Perform 'Atomic Punk' on July 22, 2025

Watch David Lee Roth Perform 'Hot for Teacher' on July 22, 2025

Watch David Lee Roth Perform 'Panama' and 'Drop Dead Legs' on July 22, 2025

Watch David Lee Roth Perform 'Unchained' on July 22, 2025

David Lee Roth — July 22, 2025, Paso Robles, CA, Set List

1. "Panama"

2. "Drop Dead Legs"

3. "I'm the One"

4. "I'll Wait"

5. "You Really Got Me"

6. "Runnin' With the Devil"

7. "Romeo Delight"

8. "Dance the Night Away"

9. "Mean Street"

10. "Atomic Punk"

11. "Jamie's Cryin'"

12. "Unchained"

13. "Oh, Pretty Woman"

14. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

15. "Hot for Teacher"

16. "Everybody Wants Some!!"

17. "Jump"