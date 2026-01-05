David Lee Roth has just announced a 30-date tour of the US and Canada.

The former Van Halen frontman's travels will begin on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington and are currently set to conclude on Aug. 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Roth ended a five-year hiatus from the stage in May of 2025, debuting a new eight-piece band featuring a four-man group of backing vocalists at the M3 festival.

Read More: David Lee Roth Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at 2025 Tour Kickoff

"We've reached the end of my first retirement," the singer joked at one point. "How many retirements did Rocky have, nine?"

You can see Roth's full 2026 tour schedule below. Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 10AM local time, with the public on-sale beginning Friday, Jan. 9 at 10AM Local time.

Although he has sporadically released several stand-alone singles in recent years, it has been over 20 years since Roth released a solo album. In 2012 he sang on Van Halen's reunion album A Different Kind of Truth.

David Lee Roth 2026 Tour Schedule

April 16: Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live

April 18: Grand Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino

April 20: Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

April 22: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

April 25: Albuquerque, NM - Revel

April 27: Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Fame Performing Arts Center

April 29: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live

May 1: Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

May 3: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

May 6: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 12: Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

May 14: Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

May 16: Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

May 19: Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

May 21: Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

May 24: Boston, MA - House of Blues

May 26: Schenectady, NY - Proctor's

May 29: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 31: Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 3: Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

June 5: Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 7: Huntington, NY - The Paramount

June 9: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

June 11: Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre

June 13: Battle Creek, MI - Firekeepers Casino Hotel

June 15: Rapid City, SD - The Monument

June 17: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheatre

June 20: Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Aug. 7: Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip