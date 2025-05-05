David Lee Roth Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Fresh off his first public performance in five years, David Lee Roth has announced a summer 2025 tour.

The former Van Halen singer is currently scheduled to hit the road July 31 in Hollywood, Florida, with 12 newly announced dates concluding Sept. 14 in Napa. He had previously announced one other show, Sept. 12 in Saratoga, California.

Roth made a triumphant return to the stage at the M3 Festival Saturday night, performing 16 classic Van Halen songs with the help of a newly expanded backing band. In addition to guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler, drummer Francis Valentino and a keyboard player, he was joined by a four-piece group of backing vocalists.

Prior to this weekend's performance, Roth's last public live show was opening for Kiss in March 2020. He announced his retirement in late 2021, shortly before he had been scheduled to begin a Las Vegas residency.

"We've reached the end of my first retirement," he joked at one point during the M3 show. "How many retirements did Rocky have, nine?"

Tickets for all twelve of the newly announced David Lee Roth shows will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday, May 6 at 10AM EDT via Ticketmaster.

David Lee Roth 2025 Tour Dates

July 31: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Aug. 3: Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Aug. 6: Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live Bristol

Aug. 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 10: Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Aug. 13: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 15: Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

Aug. 17: Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

Aug. 18: Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern India

Aug. 21: Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Outdoor Arena

Aug. 25: St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Sept. 12: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

Sept. 14: Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions