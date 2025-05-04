David Lee Roth Triumphs at First Show in 5 Years: Video, Set List

David Lee Roth made a triumphant comeback from a five-year stage absence Saturday night at the M3 festival, delivering a strong set of Van Halen classics with the help of a killer eight-piece band.

You can see video and the full set list from the show below.

"We've reached the end of my first retirement," the singer joked at one point. "How many retirements did Rocky have, nine?" The set was completely dominated by Van Halen songs, without a hint of Roth's solo career, not even his hit cover of "California Girls."

The singer was joined by Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass, Francis Valentino on drums and a keyboard player whose name we are not sure of quite yet, apologies.

Roth made great use of a new four-piece group of backing vocalists, a brilliant addition to his live show and a textbook example of turning a recent weakness into a strength. "Ain't no tracks up here tonight, baby," he noted at one point.

Roth played off his new vocal section repeatedly during song breakdowns, and of course they did "I'm the One" complete with the big a capella breakdown.

It was Roth's first official show since he opened for Kiss on March 10, 2020 in Lubbock Texas just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the tour. When Kiss returned to the road a year and a half later they did so without the former Van Halen singer.

Roth announced an early 2022 Las Vegas residency in October 2021, but wound up canceling all of those shows, citing unspecified health concerns.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” the singer revealed to the Las Vegas Review Journal at the time. Roth further added that he was “encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” adding that “my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”

Roth has reportedly played a handful of private shows since that time, in addition to posting a variety of previously unreleased songs, countless dance videos and occasionally trading barbs with his buddy Sammy Hagar on YouTube.

Although there's only one other confirmed date on Roth's 2025 schedule so far - Sept. 12 at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California - the singer seemed to hint at bigger plans as the show drew to a close. After repeatedly congratulating his band for playing "a perfect fucking show," he told the crowd. "See you on the road... I'll see you on the road!"

Watch David Lee Roth Perform at the M3 Festvial

David Lee Roth April 3, 2025 M3 Festival Set List

1. "Panama"

2. "Drop Dead Legs"

3. "You Really Got Me"

4. "Unchained"

5. "Dance the Night Away"

6. "Runnin' with the Devil"

7. "Mean Street"

8. "Atomic Punk"

9. "And the Cradle Will Rock..."

10. "Jamie's Cryin'"

11. "I'm the One"

12. "Everybody Wants Some!!"

13. "Romeo Delight"

14. "Hot for Teacher"

15. "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love"

16. "Jump"