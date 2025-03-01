New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead at 75

David Johansen, best known as the lead singer of pioneering punk band New York Dolls and their last surviving original member, has died at the age of 75.

A spokesperson for the singer confirmed the news in a statement. "David Johansen died at home in New York City on Friday afternoon holding hands with his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah, surrounded by music, flowers and love," they said. "He was 75 years old and died of natural causes after nearly a decade of illness."

News of Johansen's death broke less than three weeks after he went public with his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, which was discovered five years ago. The singer reportedly suffered a nasty fall the day after Thanksgiving, which left him "completely bedridden and incapacitated, relying on around-the-clock care."

Johansen's Early Days and the New York Dolls

Johansen was born in 1950 on Staten Island, where he started his musical career as the lead singer of a local band, the Vagabond Missionaries. By 1971, he was the frontman of the New York Dolls, a proto-punk group formed in New York City whose original lineup consisted of Johnny Thunders, Arthur Kane, Rick Rivets and Billy Murcia. The latter two were eventually replaced by Sylvain Sylvain and Jerry Nolan. They were regulars of the New York City gig scene and earned a big break in 1972 when Rod Stewart invited them to open a London concert of his.

In 1973, the Dolls released their eponymous debut album, produced by Todd Rundgren. The reception was mixed, with the band's campy, punk-meets-glam-rock vibe not impressing — or perhaps confusing — many critics and fans. New York Dolls sold poorly, and years would pass before the cult album became considered a cornerstone of '70s rock music. Too Much Too Soon followed in 1974 and met a similar fate.

"When I was coming around, I was involved in so many different things. Like going to a lot of protests and also being involved with Ridiculous Theater," Johansen explained to Grammy.com in 2023. "All my friends were a very different and diverse gaggle, so I just started thinking that way. So I wasn't trying, I just happened to think that way."

"If you hear something that really appeals to you and you want to dig it, you want to dig it," he continued. "You don't want to just go halfway with it, you want to go all the way with it. For the rock and roll genre, it was a pretty big departure. But other bands were doing the same thing like the MC5 who had been around since the '60s. Iggy Pop was a wild man in the '60s. I don't know what it was about us. They just didn't get it."

Thunders and Nolan left the New York Dolls in 1975. Johansen and the others stuck around for two more years, finally calling it quits in 1977. (They did, however, reform in 2004 with both former members and new ones, releasing two more albums and touring until 2011.)

Listen to the New York Dolls' 'Personality Crisis'

Johansen's Solo Career and Buster Poindexter

Johansen went on to release four solo albums: David Johansen (1978), In Style (1979), Here Comes the Night (1981) and Sweet Revenge (1984). In the late '80s, he released music under the pseudonym Buster Poindexter, including the 1987 hit "Hot Hot Hot." Accompanied by the Uptown Horns, his style gravitated toward swing and jump blues. He later turned more directly to blues music with his band, the Harry Smiths.

"It [performing as Poindexter] gave me a lot more variety of things I could do with my voice," Johansen explained to Interview magazine in 2014. "When you're playing in a band, when I was in the Dolls, we all got together and nobody really knew how to play, though everybody could play an E. So we sang all the songs essentially in E. That's kind of limiting if you're a singer. ... With Buster, the great thing is I can sing anything. I can do a Broadway song or what I like to call a pre-Hay's Code rock 'n' roll or a jazz song."

Listen to Buster Poindexter's 'Hot Hot Hot'

Johansen's Acting Career

Johansen, who also worked in theater in his early days, acted in a variety of films and TV shows throughout his career. Some of his credits include Oz, The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Scrooged, Let It Ride, Car 54, Where Are You?, Tales From the Darkside: The Movie and more.

Music, however, remained a constant in Johansen's life, and he often emphasized that he enjoyed an eclectic variety of genres.

"I mean, there's so many kinds of music that I love," he told Perfect Sound Forever. "For me, it's always been good to absorb some kind of genre. It alters me and it alters my capacity to appreciate music more. Music means a lot to me. It's something that's good to nurture — your enjoyment of it and your passion for it."