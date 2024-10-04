Why David Gilmour Declined Offer of Trip Into Space

David Gilmour revealed he had been offered a trip into space and explained why he politely declined.

In a new fan-led interview with The Guardian, the guitarist also revealed he enjoys a hobby that his insurers would rather he didn’t pursue.

Asked if he’d like to go on an out-of-this-world journey, Gilmour replied, “I have been invited to travel into space, funnily enough. We’d played in Moscow – back when one wasn’t ashamed to – and they asked me if I wanted to go up into space.

“But I had seen their rockets and their capsules in the space museum in Moscow, and I nearly shit myself and said, ‘No, thank you.’ They were rickety and held together with nuts and bolts.”

Another fan asked Gilmour to discuss something that wasn’t commonly known about him, to which he replied, “I’ve always loved carpentry. I’ve made things out of wood pretty much my whole life, from boot removers to tables, to treehouses, to boathouses. The insurance chaps are not overly keen on me doing that in case I chop my fingers off.”

David Gilmour Misses His Stolen Pink Velvet Pants

Elsewhere in the session, he said he didn’t much miss the guitars he auctioned in 2019. “What cushions any of that loss is the good that was – and is being – done by the money that was raised by that auction, which went to ClientEarth,” he explained.

Asked if there were any other formerly-owned items he’d love to have back, he replied, “Not much really. No old cars. No old guitars. I suppose I’d like to have back the red leather jacket that Syd [Barrett] gave me in ’66 or ’67. Also, my pink velvet trousers that I bought from Granny Takes a Trip on Kings Road. They were stolen from the laundromat on Old Brompton Road in 1969 – not that I think I’d fit into them anymore, or that I’d wear them if I did!”