Why David Gilmour Wasn’t Comfortable Becoming Pink Floyd’s Leader

David Gilmour was never fully comfortable taking over the role as Pink Floyd’s de facto leader.

In 1985, two years after the release of The Final Cut, frontman Roger Waters unceremoniously quit the group. His decision brought an end to Pink Floyd’s classic era, which had featured Waters alongside Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason. Keyboardist Richard Wright, who was also an important part of Pink Floyd’s classic run, had already departed in 1981.

Despite the departure of Waters – who wore many hats as the band’s bassist, primary songwriter and occasional vocalist – the decision was made for Pink Floyd to soldier onward. The move left Gilmour in an unfamiliar position.

“I was thrust into being band leader of Pink Floyd,” the rocker admitted during a recent conversation with The Sun. “But I feel a more collaborative approach is better for me.”

Wright eventually returned to help shoulder some of Gilmour’s burden. The success of 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason showed that Pink Floyd could still be a formidable force, even if it didn't match the artistic heights of the Waters era. Things fared even better with 1994’s The Division Bell, which ultimately offered the last great glimpse of the band's prowess.

In his conversation with The Sun, Gilmour expressed amazement at the way Pink Floyd’s impact has endured. “Joining the band and having that whole life with it was wonderful,” the rocker admitted. “It’s always amazing to me that Pink Floyd didn’t fizzle out the way others do. In some way, it has kept going to the present day.”

Is David Gilmour on Tour?

Gilmour will be touring this fall in support of his upcoming fifth solo album, Luck and Strange. The rocker will perform a series of concerts in Italy and London before coming stateside in October.

Gilmour only has two U.S. cities lined up for shows – Los Angeles, where he’ll perform Oct. 25, 29, 30 and 31; and New York, where he’ll play five concerts at Madison Square Garden from Nov. 4 to 10. The dates mark his first U.S. live shows in eight years.