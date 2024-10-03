David Gilmour Insists He’ll Never Perform With Roger Waters Again

David Gilmour insists there is nothing that could conceivably get him back onstage with Roger Waters.

During a Q&A with The Guardian, a fan queried whether Gilmour and his former Pink Floyd bandmate could ever perform together again.

“Absolutely not,” the guitarist responded. “I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators like Putin and Maduro [president of Venezuela]. Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women and the LGBT community is OK.”

READ MORE: Pink Floyd Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

While Gilmour was adamant that he has no interest in reconciling with Rogers, he expressed his fondness for a different Pink Floyd alumnus.

“On the other hand, I’d love to be back on stage with Rick Wright," Gilmour confessed, describing the late Pink Floyd keyboardist (who died in 2008) as "one of the gentlest and most musically gifted people I’ve ever known."

The Ongoing David Gilmour Versus Roger Waters Feud

While the feud between Gilmour and Waters has a long history, it’s gotten especially contentious in recent years.

In 2023, Gilmour's wife and collaborator Polly Samson tweeted that Waters was a “Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy megalomaniac.” Gilmour retweeted the message, saying: “Every word demonstrably true.”

More recently, Pink Floyd sold their music catalog, name and likeness for $400 million. The long-rumored deal came as a relief to Gilmour, who had been looking to detach himself from his former band.

"To be rid of the decision-making and the arguments that are involved with keeping it going is my dream," Gilmour said prior to the sale. "I am not interested in [a catalog sale] from a financial standpoint. I'm only interested in it from getting out of the mud bath that it has been for quite a while."