Watch Video for David Gilmour’s New Song ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’

David Gilmour has released a new song and video from his upcoming album, Luck and Strange.

"Dark and Velvet Nights" is the third single from the album, Gilmour's first solo record in nine years. The new song follows "The Piper's Call" and "Between Two Points," which features vocals by Gilmour's daughter Romany, before the new LP.

You can watch the video for "Dark and Velvet Nights" below.

"Dark and Velvet Nights" recalls Gilmour's work with Pink Floyd, especially the slithering guitar. It's a highlight of Luck and Strange, which comes out on Sept. 6.

"The music sprang out one day," Gilmour said of the song in a press release. "It was so exciting to have come across this groove. Polly [Samson, Giomour's wife] had given me a beautiful poem for our wedding anniversary, which was sitting on the desk right next to me, so I picked it up and sang it on the track, to hear what it would sound like with words.

"I played it to Polly, and she said, 'Lovely, great, I'll need fiddle with it a bit. So she added a couple of verses,' and there it was - very serendipitous."

The album is Gilmour's fifth solo LP and first since the release of Rattle That Lock in 2015.

Where Is David Gilmour Playing Live in 2024?

A month after the album comes out, Gilmour will play his first U.S. shows in eight years. The concerts will take place in Los Angeles and New York. He performs at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 29 and 30 and Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4 and 5.

Gilmour also announced shows in Rome on Sept. 27, 28 and 29, and Oct. 1, 2 and 3, and at London's Royal Albert Hall for Oct. 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

The touring band for Gilmour's upcoming concerts features bassist and backing singer Guy Pratt, keyboardists Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry, drummer Adam Betts, guitarist Ben Worsley and backing vocalists Louise Marshall, Hattie Webb and Charlie Webb.

While Gilmour has performed several Pink Floyd songs on his past solo tours, he said he may not play any material from the band's '70s albums during his upcoming shows.