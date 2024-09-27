David Gilmour Launches First Tour Since 2016: Photos, Set List

David Gilmour launched his 2024 solo tour with a performance at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy on Friday night.

Surrounded by the ancient ruins -- commonly known by its Latin name, Circus Maximus -- Gimour delivered material from throughout his incredible career. The show began with "5 A.M.," an instrumental tune released in 2015. From there, Gilmour launched into a pair of songs from his recently released fifth solo album, "Black Cat" and the title track, "Luck and Strange."

While solo material was found throughout the set, Gilmour was sure to work in plenty of Pink Floyd classics as well. "Breath (In the Air)," "A Great Day for Freedom" and "Wish You Were Here" were among the many Pink Floyd tunes performed on the night. Gilmour's closing encore was "Comfortably Numb," the timeless track from 1979's LP The Wall.

A complete set list, along with photos and fan-shot videos from Gilmour's performance, can be found below.

When Was David Gilmour's Last Tour?

Gilmour last toured in 2016, when he was supporting his fourth studio album, Rattle That Lock. The Pink Floyd rocker has played various one-off gigs since then, but the Rome show marks the start of his first official tour in eight years.

The new tour is in support of Gilmour’s latest album, Luck and Strange. In preparation for the trek, Gilmour played a pair of warm-up shows on Sept. 20 and 21 at the Brighton Centre in England. He live-debuted several of the Luck and Strange songs during those concerts, while also dusting off some Pink Floyd rarities.

“I haven’t really gotten these shows very well worked out yet,” Gilmour admitted to UCR prior to his return to touring. “I’ve got a very loose list of songs and things that I’m expecting to do, which do include one or two from the ‘70s.”

READ MORE: David Gilmour's 10 Best Solo Songs

Friday's performance was the first of six shows Gilmour will perform in Rome. From there, the famed guitarist will head to London for another run of dates. At the end of October, Gilmour will come Stateside to play four concerts in Los Angeles. He’ll then round out his 2024 dates with five shows in New York in November.

David Gilmour 2024 Tour Start in Rome

David Gilmour, Rome, Italy, 09/27/24 Set List

1. "5 A.M."

2. "Black Cat"

3. "Luck and Strange"

4. "Breathe (In the Air)"

5. "Time"

6. "Breathe (Reprise)"

7. "Fat Old Sun"

8. "Marooned"

9. "Wish You Were Here"

10. "Vita Brevis"

11. "Between Two Points"

12. "High Hopes"

13. "Sorrow"

14. "The Piper's Call"

15. "A Great Day for Freedom"

16. "In Any Tongue"

17. "The Great Gig in the Sky"

18. "A Boat Lies Waiting"

19. "Coming Back to Life"

20. "Dark and Velvet Nights"

21. "Scattered"

22. "Comfortably Numb"