Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale officially announced his retirement in a video posted on Thursday, which you can watch below.

"Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you," Coverdale said. "After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page — the last few years it has been very evident to me that it's time really for me to hang up my rock 'n' roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans.

"And as you can see, we've taken care of the lion's wig," the singer joked while touching his gray hair. "But it's time for me to call it a day. I love you dearly. I thank everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey: all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It's amazing. But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that.

"Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well," Coverdale concluded.

READ MORE: Top 10 Whitesnake Songs

The video then transitioned to Whitesnake's "Fare Thee Well," off the band's 2011 album Forevermore, which recently received a Revisited, Remixed and Remastered deluxe box set. The emotional ballad was accompanied by a montage of Whitesnake photos and videos from the band's various eras.

Watch David Coverdale's Retirement Announcement and Whitesnake's 'Fare Thee Well' Video

When Did Whitesnake Play Their Last Show?

Whitesnake played their most recent show in June 2022 at Clisson, France's Hellfest. The band was forced to cancel its remaining European farewell tour dates the following month due to several members' various "health challenges."

"Last year, I was so incredibly compromised by, without any doubt, the worst sinus infection I've ever had in my life. And as a singer, I know them like fucking relatives of mine," Coverdale told UCR in 2023. "This was one of the ugliest illnesses I think I've [ever] had. For seven months, I was taking ever-increasingly strong antibiotics and horrifying Prednisone steroids."

READ MORE: Watch Steve Vai Join Whitesnake Onstage for 'Still of the Night'

Coverdale advised his bandmates to take on other projects as they arose because he couldn't predict Whitesnake's touring future. It proved to be a wise edict, although Coverdale has kept busy with various Whitesnake reissues and other archival projects.

"I really don't know [when we'll be back onstage]," he told UCR. "I'll be 72 this year. [He is now 74.] But, you know, my passion is that of a much younger man, particularly with the new creative team that I have, working on these legacy projects and also new things at the same time. It's like bluebirds flying out of every orifice."