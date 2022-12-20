Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package

David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era.

Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.

Directed by Brett Morgen, the Moonage Daydream movie features never-before-seen material from various eras of Bowie's career. Highlights from the Moonage Daydream soundtrack include a previously unreleased medley of "The Jean Genie"/"Love Me Do"/"The Jean Genie" recorded live at Hammersmith Odeon in 1973 at the final concert of the Ziggy Stardust tour with Jeff Beck on guitar. There's also a previously unreleased live version of "Rock 'n' Roll With Me" recorded in 1974 and an early version of the Hunky Dory song "Quicksand."

"I don’t think either David or I were confident in the least when we first sat down in the studio for Hunky Dory," Scott said in a recent interview with Guitar World. "But as things started to come together and we were thinking that things were really working, we started to gain in confidence."

Even though Hunky Dory initially didn't sell much, it reached new heights after the release of Bowie's 1972 follow-up, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, which helped boost Hunky Dory to No. 3 on the U.K. chart.