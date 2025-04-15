David Bowie’s Daughter Insists She’s ‘Not a Copy’ of Her Late Dad

Lexi Jones, the musician daughter of David Bowie and supermodel Iman, has detailed her struggle to escape her late father’s legacy.

Jones, 24, released her debut album, Xandri, earlier this month -- however it's not the first art she’s launched into the world. She previously established herself as a painter, whose work is for sale in a variety of formats.

Presumably in response to the reception of her musical creations, Jones published a poem titled “David Bowie’s Daughter” – with the subheading “That gets your attention ay?”

READ MORE: Why David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Was Rush-Released

“I’m the daughter of a legend / but I’m more than just his name / They see the blood, they hear the sound / yet fail to see me, don't feel the same,” she began.

Suggesting exasperation at being compared to Bowie’s heights, “like I’m supposed to reach his light,” she continued: “I’m not here to chase what’s already been done.”

Jones went on to say that while people expect her to carry on her late father’s legacy, it has never been a driving force in her life. In fact, she added, “I’m not a copy, not a shadow… never thought I was good at much.”

Lexi Jones Says She’s Not Trying to Fill David Bowie’s Shoes

Elsewhere in the poem, Jones reported that she’d finally focused on freeing herself from the expectations of others: “Even when the world is hard to please / I’m not trying to fill his shoes / I’m just trying to find my own peace.”

On Jones’ website she explains that her mission with art is “to create and share my pieces with the intent to encourage others to create their own.”

Noting that she’d started drawing as a child before it became more important to her as she encountered mental health issues later, she added: “My hope is to inspire those [who] come across this body of work to join in the journey… find something that fuels a passion to find your driving force in life. It’s a necessity for everyone.”

Listen to Lexi Jones’ Song "The Passage Unseen"