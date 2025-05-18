Dave Navarro: ‘No Chance’ Jane’s Addiction Play Together Again

Dave Navarro says “there’s no chance” Jane’s Addiction ever play together again following a disastrous 2024 concert that “forever destroyed the band’s life.”

On Sept. 13 of last year, Jane’s Addiction took the stage at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, part of a trek that featured the classic lineup reuniting for the first time in over 14 years. During the show, an enraged Perry Farrell assaulted Navarro, bringing the performance – and ultimately the tour – to an end.

In a recent conversation with Guitar Player magazine, Navarro was asked to name the worst gig of his career. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he named the tumultuous final Jane’s Addiction performance.

“I have to speak in broad strokes here, because there are other individuals involved, and it’s still very tender and unresolved,” Navarro remarked. “There was an altercation onstage, and all the hard work and dedication and writing and hours in the studio, and picking up and leaving home and crisscrossing the country and Europe and trying to overcome my illness — it all came to a screeching halt and forever destroyed the band’s life. And there’s no chance for the band to ever play together again.”

Jane's Addiction Were 'Getting Along' Prior to Onstage Fight

Though Navarro noted the 2024 tour also included “some of my favorite Jane’s Addiction gigs of all-time,” he reiterated that the Boston show effectively ended the band’s touring life.

“I have to say that’s my least favorite gig, without throwing animosity around, and without naming names and pointing fingers, and coming up with reasons,” the guitarist noted. “I’ll just say that the experience prior to that gig, when we were in Europe and gelling, really, for the first time — because at our ages, in our 50s and 60s, everybody’s done what they’re gonna do, and we weren’t competitive with each other — we were getting along. There was no ego issue; it was just four guys making great music, just like we did in the beginning. It was just us on a stage, with people going fucking crazy.”