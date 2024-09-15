Dave Navarro Posts Cryptic Message Amid Jane’s Addiction Drama

Dave Navarro shared a cryptic message on Instagram following his onstage confrontation with singer Perry Farrell, and fans are already speculating that the guitarist has quit Jane’s Addiction.

On Friday, Sept. 13, things got explosive between the bandmates during a performance in Boston.

Videos show that tension seemed to bubble up during the band’s rendition of “Mountain Song,” when Farrell could be seen shouting at Navarro. The hostility boiled over two songs later, as Jane’s Addiction was rocking through “Ocean Size.” A clearly agitated Farrell confronted Navarro onstage, shoving the guitarist and throwing a punch. Crew members immediately began separating the bandmates, with bassist Eric Avery also getting involved as the lights dimmed (Farrell's wife later alleged Avery got a "few cheap shots" at the singer as well). Farrell and Navarro were taken off the stage and the rest of the show was brought to a premature close.

As video of the incident was spread online, Jane’s Addiction took to social media to address their fans.

"We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night," the band wrote, while also announcing their next scheduled concert would be canceled.

Dave Navarro Issues One-Word Statement

Now, Navarro has shared his own brief message via his personal Instagram account. The guitarist posted a black and white image of himself onstage, holding an acoustic guitar with the band’s name emblazoned across the back. The picture’s one-word caption says “Goodnight,” leading many to speculate that Navarro has quit Jane’s Addiction.

While nothing is official, the band is no stranger to drama, having broken up and reunited at various points during their nearly four-decade existence. Jane's Addiction's 2024 tour, which kicked off in August, marked the first time since 2010 that classic members Farrell, Navarro, Avery and Stephen Perkins were back in the lineup.