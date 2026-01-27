A whole bunch of Dave Matthews Band tour dates have just arrived. The group has announced a sprawling 2026 tour that will take them across the United States through the spring and summer.

The trek will begin May 8 in the Woodlands, Texas. From there, the tour will pass through just about every corner of the country and finally conclude with their traditional Labor Day weekend residency at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. At the Gorge concerts, support will be provided by Stephen Wilson Jr and Infinity Song (Friday), Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen (Saturday) and Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull (Sunday).

Those who are members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association can get early access to tickets starting Jan. 27. Regular tickets will be available Feb. 20.

A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Dave Matthews' New Song

The most recent album released by the Dave Matthews Band is 2023's Walk Around the Moon, a Top 5 hit in the U.S.

However, earlier this month on Jan. 24, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds debuted a new original song called "Making It Great" at the ninth annual Dave & Tim Riviera Maya concert weekend in Cancun, Mexico.

"Right now, it seems like greed and cruelty have won the day in many corners of the planet," Matthews said to the crowd. "But please don't give up on love and kindness, you know."

He continued on with references to recent news out of Minneapolis, Minnesota in which two people were shot and killed after incidents involving federal ICE agents.

"I know we're probably going to hear lots of different opinions, but another person, a nurse, was killed in Minneapolis today — I'm sure you read about it," he said. "All I know is, if ICE wasn't there in Minneapolis right now, smashing people on the head, that that man would still be alive and so would Renee Nicole Good. ... I don't meant to bring the darkness in, but the darkness is there."

Dave Matthews Band, Spring/Summer 2026 US Tour Dates

May 8 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 9 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 11 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 15 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

May 25 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 26 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 29 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 30 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 6 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 10 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 12 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 13 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 23 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

June 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

June 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

July 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

July 10 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 11 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 14 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavillion

July 15 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavillion

July 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 21 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 22 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 25 - Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre

Aug. 28 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre