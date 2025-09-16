Dave Mason has announced his retirement from touring after 60 years on the road.

The 79-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist canceled all of his tour dates in June because of ongoing health issues.

Mason was forced to postpone dates in September 2024 when an "urgent heart condition" during a routine checkup resulted in a hospital stay. He had planned to make up the dates earlier this year before deciding to cancel them.

At the time of the tour cancellation in June, he was recovering from a "severe infection" contracted in March. "With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I had in March," Mason said in a statement then.

Why Did Dave Mason Cancel Tour Dates in 2025?

"I'm incredibly grateful to my team of doctors—this has been challenging territory, to say the least. A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents and the venues who've waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey.

"Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express," he concluded. "Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep."

A press release announcing his retirement notes that Mason has an upcoming children's book in the works and plans to release a set of unreleased recordings from his 60-year live career.

When Was Dave Mason's Last Concert?

In addition to being a member of Traffic — with whom he wrote and sang the classic "Feelin' Alright?" — and Fleetwood Mac, Mason's solo career yielded the No. 12 hit "We Just Disagree" in 1977.

Mason's last concert took place in August 2024, a month before the discovery of the heart issue that pulled him off the road.

At that show in Plainfield, Indiana, he played the Traffic songs "The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys" and "Dear Mr. Fantasy," Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home" and a cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's memoir, Only You Know & I Know, was released shortly before the tour cancellation in 2024. His most recent album, A Shade of Blues, was released in March.